A Porsche Taycan Just Drifted For Nearly 11 Miles

The non-stop 17.5-km skid nets the electric saloon a highly specific Guinness World Record
Porsche Taycan GTS - drifting
Porsche Taycan GTS - drifting

Drifting. It’s not an easy skill to master, and the act of balancing steering and throttle to keep the back end sliding through even a single corner can be massively satisfying. But for nearly 11 miles in one go? We imagine Porsche Experience instructor Jens Richter is feeling rather pleased with himself after doing just that in a Porsche Taycan, setting a new record in the process.

Obviously, a low-grip surface helps here, which is why the record attempt took place at the Porsche Arctic Centre in the depths of northern Finland, well inside the Arctic Circle. The course was a perfect circle carved into the ice, 59 metres across, and the car was the updated GTS version of Porsche’s electric sports saloon, packing 596bhp (or 690bhp if you’re using the Launch Control function).

Porsche Taycan GTS - drifting
Porsche Taycan GTS - drifting

The only major change to the car was a set of commercially available spiked Michelin snow tyres, plus the fitment of a super-precise GPS tracker to measure not just the distance drifted but Richter’s inputs on the car.

After an aborted attempt saw Richter slide for a measly 11km – 6.8 miles – before the surface of the ice began to deteriorate beneath the Taycan’s tyres, the team waited until darkness fell – presumably at about 1pm in that part of the world in winter. Then, colder temperatures meant the ice would stay firm and slippery for longer.

Porsche celebrates Taycan GTS drift world record
Porsche celebrates Taycan GTS drift world record

132 laps and 17.503km – or 10.876 miles – later, an officially verified Guinness World Record belonged to the Taycan. It’s quite a niche record, mind – the longest uninterrupted drift for an electric car on ice. The old record, apparently, was 14.809km, or slightly over nine miles.

Still, overly specific accolades aside, it’s a good excuse to look at some pictures of a car getting extremely sideways in a gorgeous wintry landscape. Not that we really need an excuse.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Swiss Tuner Sets Out To Make The Ferrari F40 Less Scary
Officine Fioravanti Ferrari F40 - front
News
Hyundai Reveals Futuristic Electric Take On The Tuk-Tuk
Hyundai E3W concept
News
A Porsche Taycan Just Drifted For Nearly 11 Miles
Porsche Taycan GTS - drifting
News
EA Sports WRC Game Car List And Our Highlights
EA Sports WRC, Citroen C3 WRC
News
The Friendly Little Fiat Grande Panda Starts At £19k
Fiat Grande Panda - front
News
Here’s Yet Another Special Edition Mazda MX-5
Mazda MX-5 35th Anniversary - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 BMW M5 Review: Right Car, Wrong Badge
G90 BMW M5
Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 BMW M4 Review: Now AWD-Only, But I Don’t Mind
BMW M4 - front, driving
Reviews
MG Cyberster Review: Electric Isn’t Its Problem
MG Cyberster, front 3/4