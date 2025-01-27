Here’s Yet Another Special Edition Mazda MX-5

The Mazda MX-5 is no stranger to a good special edition. We’ve long lost track of all the limited-run versions of the loveable little roadster, most of which amount to little more than a new colour combo and some plaques, and now there’s another one to add to the list.

It’s the MX-5 35th Anniversary, and you’ll never guess what it celebrates. It was unveiled at Daytona last week, just before that MX-5 Cup race, and marks precisely 35 years and 351 days since the world first saw the MX-5 at the Chicago Auto Show on 10 February 1989. Close enough.

Mazda MX-5 35th Anniversary - front

So far only confirmed for the US market (where the MX-5 officially no longer goes by the Miata moniker), it doesn’t bring any mechanical changes to the ageing but still brilliant fourth generation of the sports car.

It’s based on the 2.0-litre MX-5 – the only one available Stateside – and only comes as a soft-top, with the targa-roofed RF missing out on the treatment. It gets the latest version of that powertrain, making 181bhp and 151lb ft of torque. A six-speed manual is the sole gearbox choice. It also benefits from the latest set of mechanical tweaks to the ND, including a mechanical limited-slip diff and Bilstein dampers.

So what are the special bits of this special edition? Well, mainly the colour scheme, a rather fetching combination of Artisan Red Metallic and a beige soft-top roof. It also gets shiny 17-inch wheels, a small colour-matched rear spoiler and, on the inside, tan leather seats and bits of trim in the same deep burgundy shade as the exterior. Oh, there’s a tan leather key fob sleeve, too. Nice.

The 35th Anniversary uses the US market’s top Grand Touring trim as its base, so gets kit including heated seats, wireless CarPlay and a Bose sound system as standard. Just 300 will be made at $36,250 (around £29,000) each, and there’s no word on whether Mazda’s planning similar anniversary special editions for other markets – the last one we got was the extremely orange 30th Anniversary.