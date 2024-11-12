The Porsche Taycan GTS Delivers 690bhp Of Electric Grunt

If you’ve had your eye on the recently-facelifted Porsche Taycan, but think that the 537bhp maximum produced by the 4S version isn't enough and that the Turbo’s peak of 872bhp is a bit much, then we have some good news. Much like a classic fairytale, only with electric sports saloons replacing oat-based ursine breakfasts, the new Taycan GTS might be juuust right for you.

That’s because its power figure lands neatly in the middle of the updated Taycan range, its two motors now producing a maximum of 690bhp. That’s a nice, round, and rather sizeable 100bhp jump on the old GTS, although as with the other facelifted Taycan variants, there is an asterisk involved: it’s only making that power with launch control engaged. Otherwise, it produces a measly 596bhp.

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo - side

With the full complement of power available, the GTS will now hit 62mph in 3.3 seconds – 0.4 seconds quicker than the pre-facelift version. In saloon guise, 124mph comes round in 10.4 seconds. Top speed hasn’t been quoted yet.

Most of the extra grunt comes courtesy of a new rear axle motor, while other tweaks – in line with the rest of the Taycan range – include uprated batteries, revised heat management, and changes to the way the car recovers energy under regen braking. These changes also contribute to an improved range figure – now a maximum of 390 miles under WLTP standards; up from 316 miles on the old version.

Porsche Taycan GTS - interior

Porsche’s GTS strategy usually includes throwing in some extra chassis kit as standard, and it’s no different here. In addition to a GTS-specific suspension setup, it gets standard-fit Porsche Active Suspension Management and Torque Vectoring Plus. Further options include rear-axle steer and Active Ride Suspension, the latter also getting a GTS-specific tune.

You’ll be able to tell the GTS apart visually from the various exterior accents finished in either black or Slate Grey. And, y’know, the GTS badges.

Porsche Taycan GTS - rear

Still available in both saloon and swoopy Sport Turismo estate guises, the new Taycan GTS is available to order in the UK now. Pricing kicks off at £117,500 for the saloon and £118,300 for the Sport Turismo, and deliveries will begin in early 2025.