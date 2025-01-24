Play TDU Solar Crown For Free On Xbox This Weekend

Early issues put you off spending money on the rebooted Test Drive Unlimited title? If you’re on Xbox, you can try it yourself for free this weekend
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Four months after it first launched, it’s fair to say it’s not exactly been smooth sailing for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. A game that had been teased for several years and rebooted a beloved but long-dormant franchise had a lot of people excited, but the end product was let down by a disappointing car list, a lifeless map, bizarre AI and, most excruciatingly, countless server issues that plagued the always-online title.

All that negative press may well have put you off spending your hard-earned money on the title, but now – if you’re playing on Xbox Series S/X, at least – there’s a chance to sample it for free before making any big decisions.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Beginning today, Friday 24 January, and until 9am GMT on Monday 27 January, Solar Crown will be free to download and play on Microsoft’s consoles, giving Xbox players a weekend-long free trial of the title. Any progress made during this period will be saved should you decide to make the leap to a full purchase, which is also being offered with 40 per cent off over the weekend.

It follows a similar free trial on PS5 last month, as developer KT Racing and publisher Nacon seek to increase the player base of the struggling title.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

In all fairness, now might be a good time to give Solar Crown another look: the game’s early server issues are largely a thing of the past, and the content offering has expanded slightly with new cars and the additional map of Ibiza Town (although you’ll need to do some grinding to get there during the free trial, as you need to be reputation level 12 to travel there).

To the credit of KT, it also appears to be listening to some of the complaints levelled at the game, announcing last month that it was postponing the planned ‘Clan Wars’ update for March in favour of bringing in features that “speak to fans of the series.”

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

So, while Solar Crown may be far from a perfect game, it may well be worth trying for free, especially if you need something to fill the open-world racing void on Xbox as the interminable wait for news on Forza Horizon 6 continues.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Gaming
Play TDU Solar Crown For Free On Xbox This Weekend
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
News
This Genesis GV60 Has Snow Tracks, Because Why Not?
Genesis GV60 MIV - front
News
We Want This Portal-Axled Audi Q6 E-Tron To Be A Real Thing
Audi Q6 E-Tron Offroad Concept - front
News
The Shelby GT350 Is Back With 810bhp
Shelby GT350 - front
Formula 1
Fancy Owning Michael Schumacher’s Old Ferrari F355?
Ferrari F355 GTS - rear
News
The 615bhp Cadillac Lyriq-V Is Nothing Like Fast Caddies Of Old
Cadillac Lyriq-V - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 BMW M4 Review: Now AWD-Only, But I Don’t Mind
BMW M4 - front, driving
Reviews
MG Cyberster Review: Electric Isn’t Its Problem
MG Cyberster, front 3/4
Reviews
Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition Review: One-Of-A-Kind, Literally
Skoda Super Sleeper Edition, front 3/4
Reviews
Maserati Grecale Trofeo Review: Sometimes Annoying, Always Entertaining
Maserati Grecale Trofeo - front, driving