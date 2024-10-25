Forza Horizon 6: Everything You Need To Know

It’s been three years since Forza Horizon 5 arrived on Xbox and PC for a trip to Mexico. Based on previous release cycles, it seemed a fair assumption that its follow-up, Horizon, could be with us in 2024.

However, that’s almost certainly not going to happen. The summer’s headline Xbox Showcase came and went without a mention of a next entry into Playground Games’ legendary franchise, and there hasn’t been anything close to confirmation since. So then, just where is Forza Horizon 6?

Will there be a Forza Horizon 6?

Remote video URL

At the time of writing, there’s been no confirmation if a Forza Horizon 6 will even happen. It seems a no-brainer that it will happen at some stage, but we can’t 100 per cent say it for certain.

We had previously reached out to Playground Games for a comment, but unsurprisingly, never heard back.

Where will Forza Horizon 6 be set?

We’re yet to have any real indication of where Forza Horizon 6 could be set. We can pretty much rule out Mexico or the UK as those have been the locations of the last two Horizon titles, and if there is to be a return to a former location, we’d expect an updated version of the original Colorado map more likely than anything.

Japan is always widely requested by the community but for whatever reason, Playground Games has resisted those calls so far. It would mark the first time the series has visited Asia if so, and if we are to speculate a little, Horizon 5 has had an influx of niche JDM cars coming into the game in recent months. It’s likely nothing to read too much into at this stage, but we hope it’s a sign Playground Games is gearing up for a trip to the land of the rising sun.

That said, the series has also yet to make a trip to South America or Africa, which could be curveball options.

Will Forza Horizon 6 be on PlayStation?

When Forza Horizon 5 launched in 2021, it would’ve seemed a silly question to ask if it would be available on PlayStation. However, since then, things have changed quite dramatically.

Microsoft has introduced a number of its Xbox console-exclusive games on PS5, including Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush, as well as releasing the new Indiana Jones game on Sony’s platform alongside its own console’s release.

It has so far resisted putting its biggest franchises like Halo, Forza or Gears of War on PlayStation but at no point has Microsoft ruled those out, either.

We can say with a degree of certainty that, should Forza Horizon 6 ever release, it’ll be available on Xbox and PC, as well as Game Pass. For the time being, we’ll hope for a PlayStation release as well.

We're yet to see a Forza game on PlayStation

When will Forza Horizon 6 be released?

At this stage, a 2024 release for Forza Horizon 6 is almost certainly not going to happen. We’re yet to hear anything on the game, and it would be very out of character for Microsoft to surprise drop it at this stage.

2025 remains a strong possibility, but there’s a rather gigantic cloud looming over the world of gaming next year, though – GTA VI. Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two has confirmed it’ll be coming in autumn 2025.

If you’re Microsoft, would you want to release your headline AAA open-world driving game in its traditional autumn window alongside the most hotly-anticipated open-world game of perhaps all time?

The release of GTA VI could impact a new Horizon

Playground Games is also working away on a reboot of the Fable series which is set for a 2025 release and, though that’s being developed by a separate internal team from those working on Forza, it’s unlikely to put both games out one after another.

With all that in mind, we’ll be surprised to see Forza Horizon 6 before 2026.

