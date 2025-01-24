This Genesis GV60 Has Snow Tracks, Because Why Not?

Hyundai's posh offshoot has slapped snow tracks on a concept version of its mid-sized electric crossover
Genesis GV60 MIV - front
Genesis GV60 MIV - front

Apparently, mid-sized electric crossovers outfitted for off-road adventures are the flavour of the week, because literally an hour after we spotted Audi’s Q6 E-Tron Offroad Concept, a press release for this – the Genesis GV60 Mountain Intervention Vehicle – landed in our inboxes.

Where Audi’s concept looks like a bit of a toy, the MIV, as its name suggests, is designed to do actual Important Work. It’s been designed to support rescue missions in rough terrain and inhospitable conditions. In fact, it’s been on display in the ski resort of Davos in the Swiss Alps, which is likely the sort of place Genesis imagines putting it to work.

Genesis GV60 MIV - rear
Genesis GV60 MIV - rear

We say ‘imagines’ because, like the Audi, it’s currently just a concept car. It somehow outdoes the Q6’s beefy portal axles and massive off-road tyres by ditching wheels altogether and switching to a set of snow tracks, like you’d find on one of those massive Sno Cat things that get put to work in the chillier parts of the planet.

Other changes include a set of protective carbon fibre arch extensions, new sports seats in the front, a heavy-duty roof rack and a full suite of medical supplies and emergency communication equipment in the boot. Genesis also touts the GV60’s vehicle-to-load capabilities as handy for powering auxiliary devices.

Genesis GV60 MIV - rear, boot open
Genesis GV60 MIV - rear, boot open

There’s no mention of powertrain, but we sort of have to assume the MIV is based around one of the all-wheel drive, dual-motor versions of the GV60. That’d seem like a bit of a missed opportunity otherwise. Those powertrains offer up either 314bhp in the regular AWD car, or 429bhp in the Performance car. We have no idea what that sort of power would feel like in something on tracks, on ice, but we’re going to guess it’d be scary.

Anyway, while Audi’s beefed-up crossover looks like something that could be feasibly produced in limited numbers, we doubt you’ll ever be able to buy one of these things. Whether it’s something that gets offered to emergency services in the future, though, is a different story, and one that remains to be seen.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

