This Perfect-Spec Prodrive P25 Is Heading To Auction

There are some cars that should only ever come in one spec. A Ferrari Enzo should be Rosso Corsa, a Mercedes 300SL in silver and a Suzuki Jimny should always, always be on steelies.

In that same vein, any GC8 Subaru Impreza should be painted in World Rally Blue and come with a set of gold wheels. So when you see the ultimate form of the GC8 in that spec, you can’t help but drool a little.

Prodrive P25, rear 3/4

This properly-optioned Prodrive P25 is heading to auction and quite frankly, we’re wondering what the going rate for kidneys is on the dark web scrolling through the pictures.

In case you’re not familiar with the P25 by now, it's a sort of restomod but more of a ground-up, final form tribute to the 22B GC8 Impreza. Prodrive is better placed than anyone for such a thing, given it won three constructors’ titles with Subaru in the WRC.

Prodrive P25, engine bay

Built from a bare WRX STI bodyshell, Prodrive ditched pretty much every original component and spared no expense with new parts. A heavily reworked EJ25 delivers 440bhp and 457lb ft of torque, sent through a six-speed sequential gearbox.

That’s delivered to the road through a four-wheel drive system with an active centre differential, plus uprated driveshafts and prop shafts. AP Racing supplies some gigantic brakes tucked behind those delicious gold wheels, with flared carbon fibre bodywork serving as cover for all of it.

Prodrive P25, interior

None of this came cheap new, granted. At £552,000, it’s significantly more expensive than the source material, so we’re curious to see what this 152-mile example could end up going for.

It’ll be auctioned by Iconic Auctioneers at Race Retro 2025 on 22 February, with an estimate available on request. A few P25s have popped up for sale in the last couple of years around the half-million mark, although we’re yet to see any evidence of one selling for that on the second-hand market. Keep your eyes peeled on this one.