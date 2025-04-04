North America, Here’s Your Toyota Supra Final Edition

For a good few years now, Europe’s more stringent safety and emissions regulations and different market demands have meant we’ve looked jealously at North America and some of the cool cars they can buy that we can’t. The Nissan Z. The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. The Toyota GR Corolla. Now, though, North America has its own Toyota Supra Final Edition, and Toyota’s played an Uno reverse card.

For while the GR Supra Final Edition that’s coming to Europe and Japan is a fairly thorough rework with a boost to 429bhp, adjustable suspension, an Akrapovic exhaust and a mean-looking aero kit, the one headed to North America has none of these things.

Toyota GR Supra Final Edition (North America) - side

It’s still more than a new paint job and a few stickers, mind you. Toyota has fiddled with the settings for the differential, dampers and power steering and changed the camber angles with a view to improving traction and response.

There’s some new hardware, too: beefier Brembo brake discs, a stronger front anti-roll bar, a new underbody brace and strengthened front control arm bushings and rear sub-frame mounts. The various carbon fibre aero addenda are said to have a palpable effect on downforce.

Toyota GR Supra Final Edition (North America) - interior

However, the mechanical spec is the same as a regular Supra: a 3.0-litre turbocharged BMW straight-six with 382bhp and 368lb ft paired with the choice of a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic. The performance figures of 0-60mph in 3.9 seconds (for the automatic car) and a 155mph top speed are unchanged.

Also available for the North America-spec Final Edition is the GT4 styling pack in these images. That brings the GR graphics on the side of the car, red mirror caps, and a matt finish for the rear spoiler and Supra emblem. It’s also available in two exclusive colours, unhelpfully called ‘Burnout’ and ‘Undercover’ (we suspect this is the latter).

Toyota GR Supra Final Edition (North America) - rear

Toyota hasn’t said how much it’ll charge for this Final Edition, which will be a regular part of the range heading into the current Supra’s last model year in North America, but we suspect it’ll be a lot less than the faintly ludicrous €142,800 (approx. £121,000 and $157,000) the European Final Edition is going for. And anyway, we can’t really be too smug in the UK because the Supra has not been available here for over a year, and it looks like we won’t be getting any Final Edition at all. Sigh.