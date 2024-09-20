Nissan Would Build The R35 Beyond 2040 If It Could

The R35 is finally departing this year, although one of the firm’s bosses wishes it wasn’t
me
MY2025 Nissan GT-R Premium, rear
MY2025 Nissan GT-R Premium, rear

2024 will finally see Godzilla lay to rest. With production having started all the way back in 2007, it’s a bit of a miracle that the R35 GT-R has lasted as long as it has but if Nissan could, it has said it would ‘love’ to double that 17-year production run.

Speaking with Top Gear, Nissan’s global product chief Pierre Loing said “It’s been on sale for 17 years and we’d love to make it another 17 years, but the regulator gives us some trouble!”

2024 Nissan Nismo GT-R
2024 Nissan Nismo GT-R

It doesn’t sound like we’re much closer to a hypothetical R36 either, but that’s something Loing pointed out isn’t an issue for Nissan: “But if you look at the history of the GT-R badge, we’ve had gaps before,” he said.

“The gap between the Kenmeri Skyline GT-R ending in 1975 and the R32 starting in 1989 was even larger. The GT-R is strong enough to live with these gaps in its production. And we need to have a gap, because going into the electrified world, there is a lot of debate about ‘what is a GT-R in an era of electrification?’ We don’t have all the answers yet. We are in the middle of all those debates.”

Of course, we’ve expected for some time there will be a hefty weight for the next GT-R as Nissan figures out what to do with it, with reports widely touting an all-electric car that will serve as a spearhead for the manufacturer’s solid-state battery technology. It’s that battery that is the likely culprit for the wait.

The Hyper Force concept gives a vague idea of how the R36 could look
The Hyper Force concept gives a vague idea of how the R36 could look

Speaking with us earlier in the year, Nissan’s chief planning officer Ivan Espinosa stated: “There is a project. Once I have the battery ready, and I can very easily do the thing around the battery. The challenge today is the batteries.”

For now, though, we’ll be putting on some sad music and wishing we were in that alternate timeline where the R35 GT-R still had another 17 years to offer us. 

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
EA Sports WRC Game Car List And Our Highlights
News
Nissan Would Build The R35 Beyond 2040 If It Could
MY2025 Nissan GT-R Premium, rear
MY2025 Nissan GT-R Premium, rear
News
Could The Toyota GR Corolla Really Come To Europe?
Toyota GR Corolla - front
Toyota GR Corolla - front
News
Watch A Corvette-Powered Humvee Get Airborne
Corvette-powered Humvee
Corvette-powered Humvee
News
The Mercedes-AMG GT Motorsport Collector’s Edition Looks Just Like Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Car*
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro "Motorsport Collector's Edition" - front
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro "Motorsport Collector's Edition" - front
News
Porsche 911 Engine Ripped Out In Bizarre California Crash
Porsche 911 Carrera with engine ripped out
Porsche 911 Carrera with engine ripped out

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
Reviews
Jaguar F-Type R Review: Goodnight, Loud Prince
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static