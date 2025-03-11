Forza Motorsport’s Latest Update Brings Five New Cars

A quartet of new machines arrives in Microsoft’s flagship racing title
Lamborghini SC63
Lamborghini SC63

It’s another month and another Forza Motorsport update. This one is pretty light as things go – bringing five new cars to the game, and no new tracks – but there’s quite a bit at hand to get excited about.

The flagship of the new addition is the Lamborghini SC63, the LMDH-spec Le Mans-competing race car. 2024 proved to be the first and only year the car took to the Circuit de La Sarthe, with Lamborghini pulling its WEC programme for 2025.

However, it continues to race on in the American IMSA series – and it’ll be driveable in Motorsport. You can grab the car through the Showroom, and it’ll be discounted from 12 to 19 March.

Oreca 07, Forza Motorsport
Oreca 07, Forza Motorsport

Following that is the Oreca 07 LMP2 racer, which’ll have an hour-long endurance race introduced at Sebring specifically for it. It’ll be discounted in-game from 19 to 26 March.

After that, you’ll be able to save a few credits on the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS for a week. The extreme track-focused sports car is debuting in Motorsport after appearing in Horizon 5 already.

The fourth and final purchasable ‘new’ car for the update is actually a returnee, the Koenigsegg One:1. The Swedish hypercar with its 1:1 power-to-weight ratio (no prizes for guessing the naming inspiration) last appeared in Motorsport 7.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, Forza Motorsport
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, Forza Motorsport

Complete this month’s Spotlight tour, and you’ll be rewarded with the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. It’s another car to transition from Horizon to Motorsport, and will be a time-limited reward, so make sure to rattle through those races if you’re keen on one.

April’s expected update may prove to be just as light on new content for Forza Motorsport, as Turn 10 gears up to introduce a ‘fan favourite’ track in May. We’re still in the dark as to what that’ll be, so answers on a postcard. Our fingers are crossed for Fujimi Kaido.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

