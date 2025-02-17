This Is The New Kia EV4

Kia’s family of rather good if unimaginatively-named EV-only models. We thought we’d have to wait until the brand’s ‘EV Day’ on 27 February to see it in full, but Kia’s raised the curtain on the design early, and there’s a bit of a surprise.

See, as well as the Peugeot 408-rivalling fastback previewed by last year’s concept and last week’s teaser images, there’s a second bodystyle: a radical new idea called… a hatchback. The styling of both is much of what we’ve come to expect from Kia EVs, with plenty of design cues that we’ve already seen on the likes of the EV3 and EV9.

Kia EV4 hatchback - rear

It’s also been unveiled in two trim levels, the unnamed base trim and the plusher GT-Line. Further down the road, we’d expect a full GT model to arrive, probably with dual motors. It should arrive in the UK later this year, likely sitting on the same scalable E-GMP platform as plenty of other larger EVs from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis. For now, though, info on things like price, powertrain and the design of the interior are still under wraps. We’ll presumably find out much more on the 27th.

It's then that we’ll also see a concept version of the EV2. This will be the smallest member of Kia’s EVx cars (unless it decides to do an EV1, presumably), and while we don’t know much about it, we know it’s being aimed at city-dwellers. Could it share a platform with the Hyundai Inster?

Kia EV4 hatchback - front

Finally, we’ll get to see the final production version of the PV5, Kia’s entry into the world of electric vans. It’s been parading this around in concept form for a while now, including the adventure-ready WKNDR unveiled at SEMA last year. That one seems less of a shoo-in for production, though.

Kia EV2 teaser

Once EVs 4 and 2 have made production, Kia will have a lineup of six bespoke EVs (the mid-size EV5 crossover is also due in Europe this year), with an EV7 and EV8 also rumoured to arrive further down the line.