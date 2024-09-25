It Sure Sounds Like The Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Has A V8

The latest version of the Mercedes-AMG C63, with its complicated but ultimately rather soulless 670bhp plug-in hybrid four-cylinder powertrain, hasn’t exactly set the world alight so far, either in terms of sales or critical reception. The same goes for its jacked-up cousin, the GLE 63.

It seems that Merc is aware of this, because the upcoming CLE 63 – the car that serves as a replacement for the old C63 Coupe – looks set to ditch that powertrain and go back to the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that’s been at the heart of AMG’s range for the last decade or so.

Remote video URL

Earlier this year, company sources reportedly told Autocar that the range-topping CLE would get the V8, and that seems to have been confirmed by YouTube channel NCars, which has caught the new performance coupe testing out on the mountain roads of Spain.

The cars in the footage – which sport a more aggressive rear bumper with larger exhausts to differentiate them from the medium spice CLE 53 – aren’t exactly going hammer and tong. Even at their relatively sedate pace, we can tell there’s a burlier rumble being emitted from the exhausts that would seem to indicate the presence of the V8.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 prototype - front

It’s seemingly confirmation of a rumour that had been floating around for some time given the poor reception of the C63 and GLC 63’s four-cylinder powertrain, which the CLE 63 was originally slated to receive is still fitted to AMG models including the GT, G63 and SL63.

The 585bhp version of the engine that the CLE 63 is set to use features mild-hybrid tech in the form of an electric starter-generator, but that’s likely to be the extent of the new car’s electrification.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 prototype - rear

In addition to the four-pot’s inherent lack of emotional appeal, part of the apparent motive for this move back to V8 power stems from customer confusion that the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder 63 models sit above the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder 53 models in the C-Class and GLC’s model hierarchy.

Speaking to Autocar at the Beijing Auto Show in April, Mercedes’ head of R&D, Markus Schäfer, also said the company was closely monitoring sales of the C63 and GLC 63, and that it would be “up to customers to decide” whether they made the switch back to V8 power too.