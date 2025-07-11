The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift Mazda RX-7 Just Sold For Over $1m

Let’s just get to the story. A FD Mazda RX-7 used on set in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift just sold for over $1,000,000. Blimey.

Yes, we live in a universe where an RX-7 with a bodykit and a livery will cross the seven-figure mark in USD. Granted, we probably don’t need to tell you how special it is.

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift Mazda RX-7

Sold just minutes before we wrote this story at Bonhams Cars’ Goodwood Festival of Speed auction for £800,000 (approx $1.08m), this Veilside-built RX-7 was said to be primarily used for static scenes in 2006’s Tokyo Drift as well as a few stunt sequences, but not in any drift shots. And obviously not in Han’s death-wait-no-not-death scene. Spoilers, sorry.

It’s thought to be one of only two surviving cars used on set, from nine reportedly built for the film. No surprise, then, it also became the most expensive Mazda RX-7 ever to sell at auction.

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift Mazda RX-7, engine

From pictures, the Veilside car looks in utterly pristine condition and even retains the Universal Studios production markings. Those include ‘#71 HANS’ labels dotted throughout, plus some small marks left by camera mounts. We hope whoever buys them leaves it in that condition, too.

Despite its condition and history, though, this isn’t some museum-piece non-runner. It’s a UK-registered car that’s covered 66,600 miles in its lifetime, with its twin-rotor turbocharged engine rebuilt by legendary tuner RE Amemiya around 5000 miles ago. On top of that, it’s just had a new clutch, coilovers, brakes and a Blitz exhaust system fitted.

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift Mazda RX-7

It’s unclear at this stage who has bought the Mazda RX-7, but let’s hope they make themselves known in the near future. Partly because we just want to give them a round of applause for choosing to live a life we will eternally envy.