Liberty Walk’s Latest Build Is A Bonkers R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R

Liberty Walk, purveyor of truly outrageous, love-them-or-loathe-them widebody kits, has been busy for the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon. After tackling two very different ends of the sports car spectrum with reworkings of the Mazda MX-5 and Lamborghini Miura, it’s settled somewhere in the middle with this, its interpretation of the R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R.

If you’re unfamiliar with Japan’s Kaido Racer tuning subculture, you’re probably wondering why it looks, well… like that. Their name roughly translating to 'Highway Racer,' Kaido Racers take inspiration from Group 5 and Super Silhouette racing cars, their already-wild proportions even further exaggerated.

Liberty Walk R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R - side

The style shares the same hazy, counter-cultural roots as the Bosozoku biker scene. Never, though, make the mistake of calling cars like this 'Bosozoku', otherwise people on the internet will be mean to you.

As with most of LBWK’s work, the kit replaces or adds to pretty much every exterior part of the R32, although you can just about see the car’s original front end peeping out from between the pointy new front splitter and bonnet, and the Skyline’s quad rear light signature is very much intact.

Liberty Walk R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R - front detail

As well as the Super Silhouette race car inspiration, there’s another motorsport connection with Liberty Walk’s R32, because it’s been sponsored by Quadrant, the clothing brand founded by F1 star Lando Norris.

There’s no mention of any mechanical upgrades to the Skyline, although we imagine it’s sitting on air ride to stop you from snapping that splitter off if you even think about driving up any sort of incline. The R32’s 2.6-litre, 276bhp (yeah, right) RB26DETT twin-turbo straight-six and ATTESA ETS four-wheel drive system are likely present and correct.

Liberty Walk R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R - rear

If you have an R32 sitting around and want to make it a whole lot pointier, this kit is now available to buy, including here in the UK, where it costs a fairly hefty £29,260 – or slightly more than an entire Hyundai Inster Cross. Whatever your take on LBWK’s work, we think we can all agree that this is better than the R32 Nissan itself rolled out at Tokyo.