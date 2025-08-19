The KTM X-Bow Might Have Been Saved By Beer Money

Reportedly, the rights to KTM’s lightweight sports car are to be bought by the founders of one of the world’s biggest brewing companies
KTM X-Bow - front
KTM X-Bow - front

Alcohol and cars do not go well together. We really, really hope this isn’t news to anyone. But it’s the billions made by beer that might have just given one of our favourite oddball sports cars, the KTM X-Bow, a new lease of life, if media reports are to be believed.

A few weeks ago, we heard that Austrian bike maker, KTM, was looking to sell off its sports car division as part of its efforts to shore itself up following its recent dalliance with bankruptcy. Now, according to Austrian outlet Oberösterreichische Nachrichten, a group of investors have stepped in to buy the rights to the X-Bow, with the consortium reportedly led by members of Belgium’s De Mevius family.

KTM X-Bow - side
KTM X-Bow - side

They’ve made their fortune as shareholders in InBev, an enormous brewing company that became even larger in 2008 with its merger with Anheuser-Busch. The resulting company, AB InBev, is the biggest of its kind in the world, with brands including Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois under its ownership.

That said, buying into a sports car maker wouldn’t be a complete left turn for the family – one of its members, Gregoire De Mevius, competed in the WRC in the 1990s, and his son Guillaume currently races in rally raid events.

KTM X-Bow - rear
KTM X-Bow - rear

Per German outlet Auto Motor und Sport, the new owners, which include other, currently unnamed investors, plan to keep the KTM X-Bow name alive, licensing it from the bike maker. It’ll also reportedly expand its offerings in the ‘road-legal super sports car’ segment, suggesting more cars in the vein of the wild X-Bow GT-XR, and branch out into off-road vehicles. Did somebody say Ariel Nomad competitor?

For now, all of this is just reports, with nothing finalised in writing yet, but we’ll be keeping an eye on this story to see if the X-Bow does in fact live on thanks to beer money.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

News
