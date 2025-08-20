The Cupra Tindaya Is A Racy Concept Set For A Munich Debut

A new teaser gives us a look at much carbon and much pointiness ahead of a full reveal on 8 September
Cupra Tindaya teaser - exterior
Cupra Tindaya teaser - exterior

It’s fair to say that Seat’s decision to spin off its sporty Cupra badge into its own brand back in 2018 has been more successful than anyone watching from the outside could have predicted. Its new models have come thick and fast, and pretty much all gone on to become strong sellers, while there’s not been a sniff of a new car from Seat itself in nearly six years – and the older brand’s future is rather up in the air as a result.

But while Seat’s lineup stagnates, the Cupra train keeps on rolling, as it’s confirmed the name of the concept car that’ll give us a glimpse at its next phase of design at the Munich Motor Show next month: the Cupra Tindaya.

Cupra Tindaya teaser - interior
Cupra Tindaya teaser - interior

In keeping with Cupra and Seat’s long-held tradition of naming cars after places in Spain, Tindaya is a copper-coloured volcanic mountain on the sunny Canary Island of Fuerteventura. Copper, of course, is a colour Cupra’s rather fond of, as anyone that’s spent any amount of time in or around one can attest.

Following on from last month’s teaser showing an interior with a racy-looking bucket seat and yoke-like steering wheel, Cupra’s also given us a glimpse at the Tindaya’s exterior. We’re looking at what seems to be a slender, pointy LED tail light, complete with swathes of carbon fibre beneath it. Carbon fibre, of course, is industry shorthand for ‘this car is sporty’.

Other details on the Tindaya are still under wraps for now. We expect it to be electric, because it’s a concept car in 2025, but rather promisingly, Cupra says it’ll bring ‘the maximum expression of driver focus’, and is anchored around the philosophy of ‘No drivers, no Cupra’. We’ll find out a whole lot more when the Tindaya’s revealed in full on 8 September.

