Ford Bronco Roadster Concept Unveiled As Tribute To Stripped-Back Original

The reborn Ford Bronco is one of those cars we look at with jealousy from the UK towards those who live in markets that can buy it. Thankfully, we don’t have to be jealous of the new Bronco Roadster concept – not because it isn’t deeply cool, but because nobody can have one, regardless of where they live.

That’s because it’s a one-off concept, built to celebrate the 60th birthday of the Bronco name and a tribute to the stripped-back Roadster version of the original 1960s car. Like its vintage namesake, it does away with trivial things like doors and a roof, instead opting for an open-air cabin with a pair of cushy-looking, headrest-less seats wrapped in space-age silver leather.

Ford Bronco Roadster concept - interior

The cabin itself has been stripped back too, with all the carpeting removed and the dash painted in the same Wimbledon White shade as the exterior. Despite that, though, there are still modern niceties like an infotainment screen and climate control.

Outside, the modern Bronco’s bumpers have been replaced with simple metal items that are closer to the original in spirit, and the wheels are a set of Fifteen52 Analogs, made from aluminium but designed to echo the look of an old-school steelie. A redesigned tailgate, with retro-look Ford lettering stamped into it, completes the look.

Ford Bronco Roadster concept with original - rear

Ford hasn’t divulged powertrain specifics, but we can clearly see a manual gearknob, now topped off with a deliciously retro cueball handle. That all but confirms that the Roadster rather aptly comes with the modern Bronco’s entry-level engine, a 2.3-litre four-cylinder turbo with 300bhp, as it’s the only one that can be paired with a manual.

All in all, we reckon it’s a whole lot cooler than the 60th Anniversary Package that’s actually being offered to buyers to celebrate six decades of Ford’s horsey 4x4, so it’s a real shame it’ll likely only ever remain a concept. Time to buy a regular Bronco and get creative with the angle grinders, we reckon.