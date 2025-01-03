Liberty Walk Will Now Make Your Mazda MX-5 Much Wider

Liberty Walk – the famed Japanese tuner that improves/ruins cars (depending on your stance) by festooning them with extravagant widebody kits – has stolen a few headlines lately, because it’s taken its angle grinders to one of the car world’s sacred cows (or rather bulls), the Lamborghini Miura.

If that’s all a bit much for you, we suspect you’ll probably take less offence to the other kit it’s unveiled in recent days – the ND Mazda MX-5.

Liberty Walk Mazda MX-5 - side

Yep, we’re kinda surprised that it’s taken almost an entire decade into the life of the ND for Liberty Walk to turn its hand to it. Pretty much every other widebodyist in the world has been there, done that, and got the T-shirt, including LBWK’s chief rival, Rocket Bunny.

But no, it’s taken until the turn of 2025 for the Nagoya outfit to get there, and it’s pretty much as you’d expect. The most obvious changes are Liberty Walk’s signature riveted arches and a hearty suspension drop that leaves the MX-5 pretty much dragging its belly along the ground like a basset hound (it rides on air suspension, though, don’t worry).

Liberty Walk Mazda MX-5 - spoiler detail

There’s a new front splitter at the, erm, front, and out back, Liberty Walk has eschewed its usual ginormous rear wing in favour of a more subtle ducktail setup.

The transformation is purely visual and doesn’t include any tweaks to the MX-5’s mechanical package, which is just fine with us – in its latest 184bhp, 2.0-litre, LSD-equipped iteration, the ND is the best it, and arguably the MX-5 as a whole, has ever been as a driver’s car. Of course, fitting air suspension, massively cambered wheels and a huge widebody kit might have an impact on that.

Liberty Walk Mazda MX-5 - rear detail

Still, we get the appeal, and if you do too, the kit’s already on sale in Europe. It’ll cost you £4675 if you want it in plain old fibre-reinforced plastic, and £6248 in fancier carbon-fibre reinforced plastic and both of those prices are before shipping and fitting.