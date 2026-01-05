If you’ve ever watched a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon scrabble up a rock face and thought, I’d love to take that apart and build it myself, Lego has just the thing.

The toy maker’s latest Technic release, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV (kit number 42227), is a playful, mechanically thoughtful tribute to one of the most recognisable off-roaders on the planet.

At a glance, the set looks deceptively simple: 723 pieces assembled into a boxy, purposeful SUV that’s immediately recognisable as a Wrangler, but there’s more to it than a static display model. Like the real deal, Lego’s interpretation comes with functional steering, independent suspension and a V6 engine tucked under an opening bonnet, letting builders appreciate some of the technical details of the legendary 4X4.

An interesting feature is the ability to steer the kit by turning the tailgate-mounted spare tyre. We can only assume this is so that you manoeuvre the thing around your flower beds while you make ‘vroom vroom’ noises. It even comes complete with its own yellow rubber duck, meaning you can continue the act of ‘Ducking’ in small scale! Rounding out the kit is the inclusion of a removable surfboard, a small flourish that hints at the kind of weekend-warrior lifestyle Wrangler owners often project.

Pricing for the new kit is pegged at £59.99 for UK buyers and is pitched at builders and Jeepers aged 10 and up.

Find out more on the official website.