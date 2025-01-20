Lando Norris’ Ferrari F40 Has Been Crashed

It’s really not been a great month to be a Ferrari F40. A video emerged late last week of a UK-registered example of the ‘80s poster supercar being crashed and ultimately ending up in a pretty mangled state, and biw footage of a separate crash has appeared online. This one with quite a high-profile owner.

We claimed Lando Norris had one of the coolest car collections among F1 drivers a few months ago, and among those is indeed an F40. It’s the car that’s the subject of this new video, which was supposedly captured earlier in January but has now only just been released. Presumably, someone saw the waves last week’s crash made in the news and wanted to get in on the hype.

Norris wasn’t driving the F40 at the time, with various reports stating the British driver was in Abu Dhabi celebrating the new year at the time. We can only assume those were a little muted once he got a phone call about his precious Ferrari.

It’s unclear who was driving it – all that we can report from the footage, originally shared by Thanosofmonaco on TikTok, is that the crash happened near Monaco.

Like the UK-based crash, it looks as though this incident can at least be partly blamed on ‘skill issue’. It seems that on the exit of a corner, the driver gives the car a bootful – keeping in mind this is an ‘80s supercar without any electronic driver aids like traction control – only to lose control, spin the car and ultimately end up in a barrier. Mind you, watching the footage, the alternative could’ve been a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle. Perhaps the barrier was the best outcome.

See also Satisfy Your Weird 90s Supercar Cravings With This Venturi Transcup 260

Lando Norris' Ferrari F40, damaged

The damage to Norris’ F40 seems comparatively minor, in contrast to the obliterated state of the UK-registered car last week, so we assume it’ll be easily fixed after a bit of time at Ferrari.

We’re not expecting the two crashes to be directly linked by a fault with the car, but it’s worth a note of caution that if you’re lucky enough to be able to drive a Ferrari F40, be careful.