Lamborghini Is Bringing A New Limited-Run Model To Monterey

We don’t know much else about it, but a trademark filing suggests it could be called the Fenomeno
Lamborghini limited-run teaser
Lamborghini limited-run teaser

Monterey Car Week is something the car community looks forward to every year almost as much as California’s suppliers of straw hats and linen, who get a huge business boost every year as thousands of ultra-wealthy car people descend on the swishy seaside town south of San Francisco.

It’s become a big deal for the world’s supercar and luxury manufacturers, who always treat us with a few major reveals there each year. 2025’s looking like no exception, as Lamborghini has confirmed it’ll unveil a new limited-run model during the automotive festivities that run for 10 days (funny kind of week) in August.

Lamborghini Revuelto
Lamborghini Revuelto

All we have to go on so far is the one shot above of a car under a cover, so let the speculation begin. Lambo’s limited-run cars are pretty much always based on one of the manufacturer’s existing models, generally the big flagship V12 of the era.

That, and the general shape of the car in the teaser, leads us to believe the new car will have the bones of the Revuelto, and use some derivative of its 6.5-litre V12 hybrid system. Certainly, it looks a bit too big and pointy to share a platform with the new Temerario, and we’d be very surprised indeed if it’s something Urus-based under there.

Lamborghini Fenomeno logo
Lamborghini Fenomeno logo

We also have a decent idea of what the car will be called. In April, the brand filed the name ‘Fenomeno’ as a trademark in Europe, complete with a logo featuring bull horns on either end in typical Lambo style. That name, by the way, is both Spanish and Italian for ‘phenomenon’. But you probably could have worked that out.

A final clue comes by way of a report from The Supercar Blog, which says it’s spoken to a Lamborghini client who’s already seen the car at a private viewing. According to them, the Fenomeno will be the most powerful Lamborghini ever, eclipsing the 1001bhp peak output of the Revuelto, and features a design inspired by an iconic Lamborghini of days gone by – although depending on just how retro it goes, that somewhat contradicts what Lamborghini design boss Mitja Borkert told us last year.

All will become clear at some point between 8 and 17 August, when this year’s celebrations in Monterey are taking place.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

