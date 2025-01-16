Kamm’s Restomodded Porsche 912 Targa Weighs Under 800kg

It seems like every other week we get word of another restomodded Porsche 911, but what about the Porsche 912? The 911’s oft-forgotten four-cylinder counterpart has been at the centre of efforts by Hungarian outfit Kamm, which seeks to give the 912 a new lease of life by making it light. Very light.

It’s been working on coupe versions for a while now, but it’s just debuted its take on the 912 Targa, which Kamm says is aimed at customers in areas blessed with good weather (i.e. not Britain).

Kamm 912c Targa - side

It’s based on Kamm’s semi-carbon 912c coupe, the recipe of which is thus: the original 1.6-litre air-cooled flat-four is increased to 2.0 litres and breathes through ITBs, lifting power to 182bhp and torque to 151lb ft, 125lb ft of which is available from as low as 2000rpm. The five-speed dogleg manual comes with a choice of short, long or ‘touring’ ratios, and transmits power via a hydraulic racing clutch and a mechanical limited-slip diff.

Modest figures, then, but keeping things light is Kamm’s USP – it replaces the body panels, door mirrors and seat backs with carbon fibre items, and the window glass is replaced by lightweight Lexan plastic.

Kamm 912c Targa - side detail

That leaves the semi-carbon coupe’s weight at a souffle-ish 750kg. The Targa, naturally, weighs a little more, but it’s still said to come in at below 800kg.

The Targa will become a regular part of Kamm’s range that anyone with an original 912 Targa and a good chunk of cash can order, but to celebrate the launch, it’s created the one-off car you see in these pictures, which it’s going to put up for sale.

Kamm 912c Targa - interior

The wheels, which look like old-school steelies, are actually lighter aluminium items, while the Cibie spotlights are a lovely retro touch. Finally, because we’re all just secretly living inside our own air-cooled Porsche beachside living fantasies, it’s been topped off with a roof rack – carbon fibre, obvs – carrying a surfboard. Gnarly, etc.

Inside, the lightweight bucket seats are finished with highly groovy Pasha inserts, because all good classic Porsches need some slightly gaudy upholstery, and some modern creature comforts like a high-quality sound system are discreetly added.

Kamm 912c Targa - rear

Kamm doesn’t list pricing, probably because it’s likely to vary greatly from car to car, but apparently, the base cost of a semi-carbon coupe is around £275,000 (minus a donor car), so we’d expect the Targa to be a little more.