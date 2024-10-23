The Theon R Is A Jaw-Dropping Restomod Porsche 911 With Modern GT3 Pace

We bring you news of yet another restomodded air-cooled Porsche 911. This isn’t exactly surprising – in 2024, it seems like another comes along every week. This one caught our eye more than usual, though.

It’s the Theon R, and it’s the latest creation from Oxfordshire-based Theon Design, a devotee of the Singer School of Restomodding Old 911s – keep the exterior classy and restrained, and pack in some raw, racy underpinnings.

Theon R - front

The R takes things further than usual, though. A lot further. Powering it is Theon’s 4.0-litre, naturally aspirated, 24-valve flat-six, which has had its power turned up to north of 500bhp. Breathing through a plenum taken from the spectacular 997 GT3 RS 4.0 and an Inconel centre-exit exhaust, its redline lies somewhere above 9000rpm. This, we suspect, will sound quite good.

That power’s transmitted through a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip diff, and contributes to some fairly spectacular estimated acceleration figures: 60mph in three seconds flat and 100mph in 6.5 seconds.

Theon R - side

Also helping achieve those impressive numbers is the R’s weight, or lack thereof. There’s very little of the base car – a 964 Carrera – left. It now has carbon tubs bonded to the seam-welded chassis, and all its body panels are carbon fibre too. All of this means the R weighs under 1000kg, and its 500+ bhp per tonne exceeds that of the current 911 GT3 RS.

To help keep all this in check, the R gets a set of bespoke remote-reservoir dampers from MCS. The rebound and high-speed and low-speed compression can all be adjusted independently of one another, meaning the suspension can be set very specifically for different driving conditions. Carbon-ceramic brakes come as standard, with the stopping system from a 993 RS available as an option.

Theon R - rear

A front splitter, rear diffuser and sizeable whale-tail spoiler all contribute to aero performance, as does a full carbon flat floor. Elsewhere, there’s lightweight window glass while the wheels, inspired by those on the classic 911 S/T, get a carbon fibre outer barrel with magnesium spokes.

Theon co-founder Adam Hawley said: “The R is without doubt Theon Design’s fastest, most-focused and, dare I say it, most ferocious bespoke model yet. It is not a car for the faint of heart… It’s our take on the ultimate, lightweight air-cooled 911 road car.”

If you fancy one, you’ll need three things: a 964 911 Carrera donor car, a lot of patience – each of the planned 24 cars will take 18 months to complete – and at least £790,000.