Kamm’s Latest Porsche 912 Restomod Dials Back The Aggression

The 912T is a more road-focused offering than we’ve previously seen from Kamm, but it’s just as gorgeous as all its other builds
Kamm 912T Targa and coupe - front
Kamm 912T Targa and coupe - front

We’re very big fans of the Porsche 912 restomods crafted by Hungarian outfit Kamm, which serve as neat reminders that the 911’s four-pot sibling doesn’t have to be a poor relation. Its first offering, the 912C, is a pretty uncompromising, lightweight track machine, but it’s now been joined by the 912T.

In the grand Porsche tradition, that T stands for ‘Touring’, because this is a more road-biased, comfort-oriented take on the revised 912. Much of that new focus comes from tweaks to the 2.0-litre air-cooled flat-four.

Kamm 912T coupe - rear
Kamm 912T coupe - rear

The redline has been dropped to 6500rpm and the power delivery revised to make it a more tractable thing on the road, and a less raucous, non-valved exhaust system has been fitted. The gearing of the uprated five-speed manual has been reworked with road driving in mind, too.

Elsewhere, Kamm has fettled the bespoke Tractive dampers for a more comfortable ride, and inside, fitted a pair of touring-style bucket seats. There’s also the option of a modern sound system and wireless phone charging, both neatly integrated so as not to corrupt the vintage feel.

Kamm 912T coupe - interior
Kamm 912T coupe - interior

Despite the more laid-back approach, though, the 912T should still be a spicy little so-and-so. The engine develops 161bhp and 148lb ft, and the car weighs just 860kg, making for a healthy 187bhp per tonne. That weight figure, around 100kg less than an original 912, is thanks in no small part to the bumpers, wings, bonnet and boot lid being made from carbon fibre.

The engine also boasts individual throttle bodies, bespoke intake and exhaust primaries uprated heads and pistons, while underneath, there’s a ZF limited-slip diff and a bespoke hydraulic clutch.

Kamm 912T Targa - rear
Kamm 912T Targa - rear

Available as a coupe or Targa, pricing for the 912T starts at €245,000 (around £215,000), minus a donor car. It’ll be built in batches of five, with production kicking off early next year.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

