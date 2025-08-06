Porsche Will Let You Rip Around A Track In Its Most Extreme Car*

*Provided you travel to Alabama, pay a lot of money and complete a course in a slightly less mad car
Owning a GT-badged Porsche 911 is a flight of fantasy for most of us, but actually having the chance to drive one is a lot more in the realms of reality. The company offers Porsche Track Experience programmes all over the world, in which many of its cars can be sampled with a professional instructor riding shotgun.

One of these courses takes place at Barber Motorsport Park, a gorgeous, flowing course near Birmingham, Alabama (and also the place where a mannequin fell onto the track during an IndyCar race last year. Obviously).

This particular branch of the Driving Experience has just added something rather special to its roster: a 911 GT3 RS complete with a Manthey Package. This overhaul by the Nürburgring-based, Porsche-aligned racing team takes the already extreme 518bhp 992 GT3 RS, gets rid of some weight and adds an outrageous aero package, topped off by a gigantic rear wing and Le Mans Prototype-style shark fin.

All in, it generates over a tonne of downforce at 177mph. In other words, it’s not a car for the faint-hearted, which is why you can’t just pitch up at Barber, pay the fee and hit the track. To be eligible for what Porsche calls the Masters TR course, you first have to complete a couple of lower-rung courses, learning the ropes in less extreme machinery.

These on their own will cost you a minimum of $8100 (around £6000), and only on successfully graduating can you book onto the Masters RS course that lets you sample the Manthey-kitted GT3 RS. This is another $9700 (around £7300), so you’ll be sinking a lot of hard-earned cash to get the chance to drive it – although it’s still a lot less than the circa £300,000 you’ll need for a 911 GT3 RS Manthey Package of your own.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Porsche Will Let You Rip Around A Track In Its Most Extreme Car*
