This Mazda CX-60 Has Carbon Bucket Seats, For Some Reason

The 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon may have ended, but we’re still stumbling across some of the more obscure cars to have been exhibited at Japan’s best, maddest motor show. Stuff like this Mazda CX-60 Rally concept, which is sort of what it says on the tin.

Now, with its rear-drive underpinnings and range of straight-six engines, the regular CX-60 is a rather sweet thing to drive as these big family crossovers go. We’re not sure, though, that it was crying out for a big spoiler, a roll cage and a pair of carbon fibre bucket seats complete with racing harnesses.

That’s just what Mazda’s new (and so far, seemingly Japan-exclusive) performance brand, Spirit Racing – which has also developed a rather tasty looking, 197bhp MX-5 – has given it, though.

The CX-60 Rally is, as the name kind of gives away, inspired by rallying, and as such gets a big spoiler and an air scoop on the roof. Y’know, just like a rally car. It’s also got the aforementioned Recaro carbon buckets and six-point harnesses in the front, and a lot of metalwork where the back seats used to be.

Per the description on the Tokyo Auto Salon’s website, it also gets uprated six-piston brake callipers on the front and some underbody protection. Other visual changes include the wrap bearing Spirit Racing’s logo, which also appears on the grille; a new set of wheels and, while not mentioned by either Mazda or TAS, what looks like a lower ride height.

It’s based on the mild hybrid straight-six diesel version of the CX-60, and the drivetrain’s apparently unchanged, meaning 251bhp and 406lb ft of torque from its 3.3-litre engine, sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed auto.

Mazda rolled this thing out at TAS without much ceremony, so we don’t think it has any serious plans to put it into production. Because the car market is just plain weird in 2025, though, there is a precedent for a rally-inspired family crossover: see also the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally.