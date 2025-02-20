Gordon Murray’s New Division Will Build One-Off Specials

Gordon Murray Special Vehicles will craft one-offs, limited-run cars and heritage continuations
GMA T.50 - front
GMA T.50 - front

Are you one of the 100 people who managed to snap up an allocation for a Gordon Murray Automotive T.50? Are you worried that your £2.4 million, 12,100rpm ultralight manual hypercar somehow isn’t special enough?

Well, firstly, that sounds like a rather nice problem to have, and secondly, there’s now a solution to it. That’s because Gordon Murray Group – Murray’s company that includes the Automotive division under its umbrella – has announced a new concern called Gordon Murray Special Vehicles.

Gordon Murray in a GMA T.50
Gordon Murray in a GMA T.50

GMSV’s purpose is to cater for the swelling market for extremely limited-run and completely bespoke cars, designed for the sort of person who finds 100 examples of a car to be a bit… common.

It’s set to split its products into three categories. ‘Special vehicles’ will be highly limited-run stuff, designed by Murray and co., but sitting outside of the T.50, T.33 and whatever’s next in the pipeline from GMA. Who knows what form these could take, but perhaps it’ll afford an opportunity to explore outside the boundaries of GMA’s core line of mid-engined supercars.

GMA T.50 - side
GMA T.50 - side

Above that, GMSV will deal in bespoke stuff too. Essentially, if you have the same sort of income to your name as some small countries do, you can bring Murray a blank chequebook and ask for pretty much whatever you want, and Murray will (within reason) build it for you.

Finally, there’ll be a product line concentrating on heritage cars, revisiting Murray’s past works either as pure continuation cars like the recent ones from Bentley, Jaguar and Aston, or as restomod-style builds with modern componentry.

GMA T.50 - rear
GMA T.50 - rear

Again, your guess is as good as ours as to what form these might take. We’d imagine the McLaren F1 is probably off-limits, but Murray has a pretty stellar back catalogue of both road and race cars that are ripe for overhaul. Personally, we’d love to see a reimagined Light Car Company Rocket for the 21st century.

We don’t know when we’ll see the first product from Gordon Murray Special Vehicles, but we can safely assume that whatever it is will be a pretty, ahem, special vehicle.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

