James May Gives His Thoughts On The Cybertruck

While in California, May tried out the most controversial new car on sale, in the first car review we can think of that involves a steel ruler and a bottle of gin
Mike Bartholomew headshot
James May reviews the Tesla Cybertruck
James May reviews the Tesla Cybertruck

Thought James May was done reviewing cars now his time on The Grand Tour is coming to an end? Guess again.

May was recently over in California to promote his brand of gin, and while there, he managed to get hold of a vehicle that’s eluded most European road testers by being far too angular to be legally sold here – the Tesla Cybertruck.

There are generally two schools of thought around this block of stainless steel cheddar cheese on wheels – blind evangelism, or seething disdain. May, though, as a relatively early EV adopter and multiple-time Tesla owner, approaches it with cautious, open-minded optimism.

As ever, his review style is on the less conventional side. It involves a steel ruler – which throws up some interesting revelations about the Cybertruck’s superficially flat body panels – and, because this is essentially a 14-minute gin advert, a bottle of his spirit which is used in an unusual fashion to compare the truck to a pinball machine.

James May reviews the Tesla Cybertruck
James May reviews the Tesla Cybertruck

Elsewhere, though, it’s a fairly conventional road test of the sort we might have seen May do on Top Gear. We hear about the Cybertruck’s unusual steer-by-wire system, get a look at its cargo space (naturally, in the context of how many bottles of gin it could theoretically fit), and the build quality quirks caused by its resolutely geometric design.

Overall, it’s a balanced look at a vehicle that’s generally viewed as either the single most momentous thing to happen in the history of the car or a badly built, poorly designed monument to its creator’s wildly unchecked ego (guess which camp I’m in?).

James May reviews the Tesla Cybertruck
James May reviews the Tesla Cybertruck

Anyway, whatever you think, it’s nice to see May still getting hands-on with some car reviews – even if it is a neat way of getting people to buy a delicious intoxicating spirit. Maybe soon, we’ll see Jeremy Clarkson finding out how much Hawkstone you can fit in the back of a Rivian R1T.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Prepare To Shield Your Eyes From The Mansory Ineos Grenadier
Mansory Ineos Grenadier - front
Mansory Ineos Grenadier - front
News
Watch Lando Norris Lap A Lego McLaren P1 Around Silverstone
Lando Norris with Lego McLaren P1
Lando Norris with Lego McLaren P1
News
James May Gives His Thoughts On The Cybertruck
James May reviews the Tesla Cybertruck
James May reviews the Tesla Cybertruck
News
Brace Yourself: M Performance Parts Have Arrived For The BMW M5 Touring
BMW M5 Touring M Performance Parts - rear
BMW M5 Touring M Performance Parts - rear
Motorsport
Here’s Another Ford Mustang Pretending To Be A Castrol Supra
Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - front
Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - front
News
Cosplay As A Driver From The Coolest Touring Car Era With This Mercedes C-Class
Mercedes C-Class DTM replica - front
Mercedes C-Class DTM replica - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
Reviews
Jaguar F-Type R Review: Goodnight, Loud Prince
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static
Reviews
Subaru Crosstrek Review: Far From Perfect, But Strangely Charming
Subaru Crosstrek - front, driving
Subaru Crosstrek - front, driving