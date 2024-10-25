The International Harvester Scout Has Been Revived As A VW-Backed EV

Here in the UK, the word ‘Scout’ probably conjures up images of sew-on badges, being taught to tie difficult knots, and wishing you were at home with your Nintendo DS instead of building a bivouac in a wood somewhere. In the US, though, the Scout was a rufty-tufty 4x4 in the image of the original Ford Bronco and now, just like that car, it’s back.

The original Scout was produced between 1961 and 1980 by International Harvester, a company best known for making things like tractors and earth-movers. In 2020, its parent company, Navistar, was bought by Volkswagen’s commercial subsidiary, Traton, and that’s the condensed version of how VW came to own and revive the Scout name.

Scout Terra concept - front

Repositioning Scout as a brand rather than a model name, it’s launched with a pair of electric concepts that don’t look too far-fetched for a transition into the production versions that are expected in 2027. There’s the Traveler, an SUV, and the Terra, a crew-cab pickup.

Scout is serious about these being proper off-road vehicles. They have a body-on-frame construction and will come with much of the kit serious mud-and-rock enthusiasts want: locking diffs on both axles, and an option to disconnect the front sway bar. Tyres of up to 35 inches will be offered, ground clearance is over a foot, and they’ll ford up to three feet of water.

Scout Traveler concept - rear

Something else that comes in handy when off-roading is torque and, being electric, the Scouts will have plenty: the brand reckons nearly 1000lb ft, which also contributes to an estimated 3.5-second 0-60mph time.

That’s about all the detail we have in terms of powertrain, but the brand has also confirmed that, following prospective customer feedback, the production versions will also be offered as range-extenders with small petrol engines to recharge the batteries on the fly. Scout also estimates that the Terra will be able to tow over 4500kg, that the Traveler will haul over 3200kg, and that both will be able to carry nearly 1000kg.

Scout Terra concept - rear

The retro design language is clear to see, especially in that dramatic upsweep of the Traveler’s side-window line – a hallmark of the original Scout. That retro theme continues on the inside, and not just visually – we’re promised a ‘tactile experience’ including proper mechanical door handles and – praise be! – physical switches.

That said, it is the 2020s, so naturally, there’s a big infotainment screen and a digital instrument display inside, too. The Traveler will come with an optional fabric ‘Cabana Top’ open roof.

Scout Traveler concept - interior

Various other accessories like auxiliary lights and chunkier off-road bumpers with winch mounting points will be offered, with powered accessories set to be controlled by existing switches rather than big, ugly auxiliary buttons. In some cases, you’ll be able to use an app too, because #technology.

Set to be built in a new plant in South Carolina, those in the US can reserve their Scouts now. Pricing for both is estimated to start at under $60,000 (approx. £46,000), and get as low as $50,000 (approx. £38,500) with EV incentives – which may or may not be a thing, depending on who wins the US election in a couple of weeks.

Scout Traveler and Terra concepts

As for the rest of the world, the news is less good. There currently aren’t plans to offer the Traveler or Terra outside of North America. Reckon you’d go for one if that was to change?