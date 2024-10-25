Buy Dirt Rally 2.0 For Its Lowest-Ever Price

With Halloween around the corner, it’s inevitable we’d see some pretty spooky discounts on some themed games. For those of us with a penchant for racing, it’s often nothing to consider but right now on Steam, the closest thing we have to a horror title is currently at its lowest price ever.

Dirt Rally 2.0 was often dubbed the Dark Souls of racing games. Not because it’s actively terrifying, but because of its steep learning curve. It’s immensely rewarding when things go right but it just takes one tiny mistake to completely and utterly get everything wrong. Save maybe for turn one in any online race in Forza, nothing before it would have you on edge while playing it.

Having released in 2019 though, the game has since been replaced with the officially-licensed EA Sports WRC which, not all that arguably, is an improvement on the title in pretty much every way.

However, if you’re looking for a dead-cheap rally fix, it seems rude right now not to give Dirt Rally 2.0 a go if you haven’t already. Even though the game shows its age graphically and technically now, its core gameplay still holds its own.

Available on PC through Steam, it’s on sale for just £1.79 right now – a whopping 90 per cent off its original asking price. As far as we can tell, that’s the lowest it’s ever been offered for on the service.

If you want the ultimate version of the game, you’ll need the GOTY edition. That includes every bit of DLC released across four ‘seasons’ for DR2.0 as well as the pretty special Colin McRae Flat Out pack. That’s also at its lowest-ever price, on sale for £5.24 – 85 per cent off RRP. Both deals run until 31 October.

Before you jump in, just remember above all else – don’t cut. No, seriously.