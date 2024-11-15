ICE Dodge Charger Coming Sooner Because Everyone Wants An Engine

We’ve known for some time that Dodge would be going on a two-pronged assault with the new Charger. The EV version was set to spearhead the model into a new era with around eleventy billion versions on offer to suit all tastes, with a six-cylinder following on after that to pick up the electric naysayers.

Well, it sounds like that plan has changed with production of the Hurricane-powered Charger Sixpack entering production five months earlier than planned, according to a report by MoparInsiders.com.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

It was set to arrive late in 2025, having originally been pushed back from a Q1 release due to production schedule changes, however, that has now been brought forward to the summer. It’s cited that demand from customers for ICE muscle cars has been the main force behind the decision, although slowing consumer demand for electric cars has also been attributed.

When the Sixpack does come, it’ll be offered with a base 420bhp variant of the 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six for four-door models along with a 550bhp ‘High Output’ option for the coupe. We can only speculate and hope that some utterly bonkers versions will follow that in the future.

See also Watch The Koenigsegg Jesko Smash A Laguna Seca Lap Record

Dodge Charger Sixpack SO - side

This news comes as the first customers for the electric Dodge Charge Daytona First Edition – the model’s headline act – continue to wait for delivery of their cars. MoparInsiders say the first batch was set to arrive at the end of this month, although those are now staring down the barrel of early 2025. It’s claimed issues relating to software and shock components are the cause of that.

We’re curious to know how many are in line for one of those cars. We got our first taste of its synthesised electric V8-esque rumble in August and, based on the reactions to that, we’d suspect not many Mopar die-hards are all that excited. Perhaps today’s news will spark a bit of excitement.