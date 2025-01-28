Hyundai Reveals Futuristic Electric Take On The Tuk-Tuk

The three-wheeled version looks set for production in India, while the four-wheeler could be sold around the world
Hyundai E3W concept
Hyundai E3W concept

If you’ve ever been to India, or even watched anything on TV set in India, you’ll no doubt be familiar with the tuk-tuk, or auto-rickshaw. These little three-wheeled taxis are the lifeblood of most Indian cities, and the Hyundai E3W concept is an attempt to propel the tuk-tuk into the future.

Given that the name ‘tuk-tuk’ is thought to derive from the sound made by the sputtering two-stroke engines usually employed by these vehicles, the whole concept might need rebranding as the ‘hmmmmm’, because the E3W is, unsurprisingly, electric. Its name, equally unsurprisingly, is short for ‘Electric Three-Wheeler’.

Hyundai E3W and E4W concepts
Hyundai E3W and E4W concepts

It’s been co-developed by Hyundai and Indian company TVS, which builds both motorbikes and rickshaws, and it’s designed with some of the unique challenges thrown up by Indian roads in mind. The entire body, for instance, can be lifted up so it can get through flooded streets during monsoon season.

Similarly, production versions could get water-resistant upholstery, as well as gloss black paint on the roof designed specifically to lower the interior’s heat conductivity during sweltering Indian summers.

Hyundai and TVS presenting the E3W and E4W
Hyundai and TVS presenting the E3W and E4W

Compared to the trad tuk-tuk, the E3W has a longer wheelbase and flat floor, creating more room for passengers and driver, and includes a foldable rear seat for wheelchair users. The rakishly sloped windscreen, meanwhile, is said to bring improvements to both crash protection and forward visibility. Bigger wheels contribute to a comfier ride, and an in-built tow hook allows for quick recovery from sticky situations.

Joining the E3W is a companion called the E4W and, yeah, you can probably figure out how it differs. Powertrain details are unconfirmed, but Hyundai says it’s actively looking at producing the three-wheeler for the Indian market in collaboration with TVS, while the four-wheeled version is under consideration for global markets. So, one of these or a Citroen Ami?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

