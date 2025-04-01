The Hyundai Insteroid Concept Is No April Fools' Joke

Yes, it’s 1 April, but no, Hyundai really has turned the little Inster into a widebody EV skid machine
Hyundai Insteroid - front
Hyundai Insteroid - front

We’ll kick off with a reminder to be vigilant today because it’s 1 April, a day when hashtag brands decide to get involved with April Fools' festivities by issuing ‘hilarious’ press releases touting some imaginary new product or service. Take the Hyundai Insteroid, for instance – Hyundai’s claiming it’s turned its tiny little Inster EV into a WRC-inspired widebody performance machine, complete with a puntastic name. Ha!

No, hang on – we’ve just checked, and this thing’s not a prank. Granted, the chances of it hitting production feel about as slim as the typical automotive April Fools' joke, but Hyundai really is going to be showing this thing off at automotive events across Europe and Asia this year.

Hyundai Insteroid - front
Hyundai Insteroid - front

Said to be inspired by the world of racing games, the Insteroid (Inster plus steroid – geddit?) takes Hyundai’s tiny new EV and does away with its cutesy looks for a properly, well… steroidal attitude.

It’s got a wing like a WRC car, arch flares like a Pikes Peak racer, and aero wheel covers that look like they’ve been nicked wholesale from an ’80s IMSA GTO machine. Inside, all the non-essentials have been stripped out, replaced by big racing seats and a minimalist digital display complete with what, for copyright reasons, definitely isn’t a Pacman ghost. There’s also a set of truly banging speakers where the rear seats used to be.

Hyundai Insteroid - interior
Hyundai Insteroid - interior

Hyundai hasn’t given us any powertrain details, but assuming this is actually going to be a working vehicle and not just a static piece of display stand dressing made of fibreglass and MDF, we imagine it’ll pack the twin-motor drivetrain from the Ioniq 5 N. That means 641bhp and 568lb ft of torque in its spiciest mode, plus all kinds of clever torque vectoring tech.

The latter should come in handy because, like any self-respecting display of EV performance prowess these days, the Insteroid has a drift mode. That explains the enormous wand of a handbrake sprouting forth from the dash, then.

Hyundai Insteroid - interior
Hyundai Insteroid - interior

Eduardo Ramírez, Hyundai Europe’s chief designer, said: “Insteroid represents a modern take on the idea of a dream car. It is designed to inspire and create enthusiasm. This project allowed us to fully embrace unrestrained creativity, drawing inspiration from video games to create an emotional and engaging vision of Hyundai’s brand.”

Following on from a debut in Seoul last night, the Insteroid will be pride of place on Hyundai’s stand at the Seoul Mobility Show later this month. It’ll then pop up at various other events throughout the year, so we’re rather hoping to see it slithering its way up the Goodwood hill in July.

Hyundai Insteroid - rear
Hyundai Insteroid - rear

As for whether you’ll ever be able to buy one… yeah, dream on. You will get to drive one in a sense, though, because in a move in keeping with the Insteroid’s retro stylings, it’s going to get a tie-in browser game, just like it’s 2005. Epic win, etc, etc.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
We Want BMW’s April Fools' Jokes To Be Real Things
BMW M2 Dakar April Fools' joke - front
News
Mansory Modifies Bentley Continental GT With Predictable Results
Mansory Bentley Continental GT - front
News
Watch The BMW M5 MotoGP Safety Car Crash At COTA
Crashed BMW M5 MotoGP safety car
News
The Hyundai Insteroid Concept Is No April Fools' Joke
Hyundai Insteroid - front
News
Giugiaro Turns Maserati MC20 Into A Retrofuturist ’70s Wedge
GFG Style Peralta S - front
News
Check Out The 1064bhp Aston Martin Valhalla In The Real World
Aston Martin Valhalla - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Dacia Bigster Review: A Different Kind Of Horse Power
Dacia Bigster Journey, Front
Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving
Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front
Reviews
2025 Ford Capri Review: The Name Is Its Most Interesting Feature
Ford Capri, front