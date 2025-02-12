How Much Would You Pay For This Stock, Twin-Turbo Toyota Supra?

What you’re looking at is a second-hand, fourth-generation A80 Toyota Supra Twin-Turbo, and that’s not particularly remarkable. In fact, it was only two months ago that we were looking at another Twin-Turbo A80 that was up for auction with the very same company as this one, Iconic Auctioneers.

That one, though, wore a truly outrageous bodykit from Japanese tuner Abflug, plus a white-and-purple interior that appeared to have come straight from the set of an early 2000s R&B video.

Toyota Supra Twin-Turbo - side

This 1994 Supra, however, is the complete opposite of that. In fact, as far as we can tell, it’s completely unmodified, making it surely one of the only A80s left in the country that could be said about.

Not only that, but it’s one of a tiny number of A80s – apparently 623 – that were supplied new to the UK, and one of an even smaller number to have survived the last 30-odd years. Not just survived, either – it’s covered just 24,433 miles from new, and has an MOT test history without any big, scary words like ‘corroded’ or ‘seriously weakened’.

Toyota Supra Twin-Turbo - interior

European-spec Twin-Turbo Supras got the highest official output of any market for the 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six, at 325bhp (although you can safely bet that Japanese versions were making more than their officially rated 276bhp). They also got a different turbocharger, beefed-up brakes, more sound deadening and even an electronically retractable front lip spoiler.

You’ll have noticed we’ve danced around mentioning the gearbox, and that’s because sadly, like most European Supras, it’s the less desirable four-speed automatic. Still, that might be one reason that the estimate on this car, which is being auctioned at Iconic’s Race Retro sale on 22 February, isn’t totally bananas: it’s a reasonable, although still hefty, £30,000 to £36,000.

Toyota Supra Twin-Turbo - rear

It’ll surely leave whoever buys it with a dilemma: on the one hand, surely a totally unmodified Supra like this is something to be treasured and preserved. On the other hand, who wouldn’t want it as a blank canvas from which to create their perfect A80? We’re not sure which side of the fence we land on.