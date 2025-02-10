Even The Toyota HiAce Has Gazoo Racing Parts Now

We’re huge fans of Toyota’s GR performance cars, but it’s not just the full-fat models like the GR Yaris and GR86 that wear the red and black badges of Gazoo Racing. There’s also the GR Sport trim, a largely cosmetic sporty makeover for some Toyotas. Over in Japan, though, they might be in the most surprising place yet, with the introduction of a range of GR parts for the Toyota HiAce.

The HiAce, in case you somehow forgot about what a brilliant addition it was to Gran Turismo 7 last year, is essentially Japan’s Ford Transit: a workhorse commercial vehicle that you’ll find on pretty much every street from the biggest cities to the most remote villages.

Toyota HiAce with Version I GR parts - front

Much like the Transit’s MS-RT makeover, developed by Ford’s World Rally Championship partner, the HiAce’s GR bits give the van a sportier look – but no more actual performance. Toyota, though, has gone for a more rally-inspired look.

The parts include two different sets of new front bumpers and side skirts, with both sets sharing a common rear bumper. Bought as full sets, the more off-road inspired Version I costs the equivalent of just over £1200, with the more street-look Version II a steal at £750-ish. There’s also a set of mudflaps, either in red or black, for around £175.

Toyota HiAce - GR wheels

Our absolute favourite additions, though, are the new 15-inch polished aluminium wheels, which can be wrapped in Goodyear Eagle tyres complete with NASCAR-inspired white sidewriting. They’re yours for the equivalent of £1300 each including tyres.

Other, smaller additions include an anti-theft Gazoo Racing number plate frame and a set of natty black valve caps. What there aren’t are any tweaks to the HiAce’s 2.8-litre diesel or 2.0-litre petrol four-cylinder engines.

Toyota HiAce - GR rear bumper

Still, we respect Toyota’s commitment to GR-ifying everything it sells, which is set to also include the enormous Century SUV at some point. We’re eagerly awaiting the arrival of a GR Coaster. Which, to spare you Googling it, is a bus.