This Abflug Widebody Toyota Supra Is A Y2K Fever Dream

If you hadn’t realised or were just doing your best to ignore it, we’re about to hit the quarter-way mark of the 21st century. Putting aside for a moment the unending and remorseless march of time, it’s a good time to take a look back at what was going on in the car world when we were about to ring in the decade that we flat-out refuse to call the noughties – stuff like this Abflug widebody Toyota Supra.

Founded in 1989, Japanese tuning company Abflug – its name coming from the German word for ‘takeoff’ – is still going today, producing body kits for cars like the R35 Nissan GT-R, but it’s arguably best known for its work with the fourth-generation A80 Toyota Supra, which is what we have here.

Abflug widebody Toyota Supra - side detail

This 1993 Supra is wearing a full Abflug widebody kit that utterly transforms the way it looks, augmenting the car with outlandish strakes, a pointier front end and a massively upswept rear spoiler. The bumpers, bonnet, wings, doors, door mirrors and boot lid are all completely different from the factory items.

In fact, it’s the same kit worn by Abflug’s legendary S900 Supra, a creation it rolled out in 2001. That car, boosted to nearly 900bhp, hit 220mph in period. This Supra’s not pushing quite so much. In fact, mechanically, there’s some good news and bad news.

Abflug widebody Toyota Supra - rear

The good news is that it’s a twin-turbo Supra, with the GTE version of the 3.0-litre 2JZ straight-six, and it’s been upped to around 400bhp from its original output of definitely 276bhp, why yes, of course. The bad news is that, yes, it has the less desirable four-speed automatic gearbox.

The body kit’s not the only visual change, either. Adding to the Max-Power-on-roids vibe is the interior that’s been totally retrimmed in white leather and what looks like purple velour. There’s also a massively impractical-looking Simoni steering wheel, also wrapped in white leather which we’re sure won’t be a nightmare to keep clean, and a Pioneer TV/DVD player setup, because of course there is. Hopefully, there’s a way of hooking up a PS2.

Abflug widebody Toyota Supra - interior

Imported to the UK in 2004, this NFS: Underground escapee is heading for auction on 7 December at Iconic Auctioneers’ sale at the Warwickshire Event Centre, which is in Warwickshire. It’s showing a reasonably low mileage of 76,000, and comes with a clean MOT and the private plate in these pics, although answers on a postcard with regards to what it might refer to.

The whole lot’s expected to fetch between £20,000 and £25,000, which seems fairly reasonable in the grand scheme of A80 Supras – and what price can you put on nostalgia for the early noughties? Wait… damn.