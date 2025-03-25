A High-Performance Hyundai Inster Concept Is Coming

The Insteroid looks set to give Hyundai’s littlest EV a WRC-inspired makeover
Hyundai Insteroid teaser - front
Hyundai Insteroid teaser - front

The Hyundai Inster is a car you can’t help but look at and go ‘awwwww!’ It’s like a little digital electric puppy, but now it’s getting ready to properly bare its teeth, because Hyundai is prepping a very serious-looking performance concept version of its baby EV.

Hyundai Insteroid teaser - rear
Hyundai Insteroid teaser - rear

In some of the best punning we’ve seen from the car industry, it’s set to be called the Insteroid. That’s an appropriate name because, based on the teaser pics Hyundai’s released, this thing looks swole AF.

We can see some properly outrageous flared wheelarches, a spoiler that looks like it’s been taken straight from one of Hyundai’s WRC cars, and some supremely cool 21-inch turbofan wheel covers. We can’t quite work out what that big lever that says ‘GO! GO!’ on it is for, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed it’s a drift handbrake. The aesthetics, Hyundai says, are inspired by the world of racing games.

Hyundai Insteroid teaser - wheel detail
Hyundai Insteroid teaser - wheel detail

Hyundai’s keeping other details close to its chest for now, but this isn’t the first inkling we’ve had of this project. Last year, we saw the RN24, a skeletal prototype that blended the 641bhp powertrain from the superb Ioniq 5 N with WRC chassis kit and a silhouette with more than a hint of Inster about it.

If the Insteroid is indeed a development of this, then we suspect it’ll keep that same powertrain, which remains the only EV setup that we reckon is on par with a really good combustion powertrain.

Hyundai Insteroid teaser - detail
Hyundai Insteroid teaser - detail

That, in something as compact as an Inster and complete with those outrageous rally stage escapee looks is something we’re very much behind. The Insteroid, which is set for a full unveiling early next month, is set to remain just a concept car for now. We really hope Hyundai finds a way to build it, because let’s face it – the Renault 5 Turbo 3E shouldn’t have the retro rally-inspired smoke-pouring electric mega-hatch game all to itself.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
An Electric Peugeot 208 GTi Is Happening
2015 Peugeot 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport - front
News
New Audi A5 Now Available As 295bhp Quattro PHEV
Audi A5 e-Hybrid - front
News
The Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Is A 214mph V12 Hairdryer
Aston Martin Vanquish Volante - front
News
Ford Has Patented A ‘Manual Gearbox’ For Electric Cars
Ford Capri, Mustang manual gearbox
News
The Hemi V8 Could Come Back From The Dead This Summer
Hemi V8 in Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock
Gaming
The F1 25 Trailer Drops Tomorrow
F1 25 Iconic Edition teaser

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving
Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front
Reviews
2025 Ford Capri Review: The Name Is Its Most Interesting Feature
Ford Capri, front
Reviews
Cupra Born VZ Review: Good, Clean Fun
Cupra Born VZ - front