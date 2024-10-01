Here’s Your First Look At The Retro-Tastic New Renault 4

Renault teases the EV revival of its legendary workhorse ahead of a full reveal at the Paris Motor Show
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Renault 4 teaser
Renault 4 teaser

Renault has been kicking around since 1899. That’s a lot of history, so it’s no wonder the company’s leaning heavily into its heritage as it makes the transition to electrification. The new 5 E-Tech looks excellent, and the brand’s next car will be another electric revival of one of the brand’s signature small cars from years gone by: the Renault 4.

Now, ahead of a full reveal at the Paris Motor Show this month, Renault has teased the production-ready 4. When we saw it as a concept in 2022, it took the guise of a jacked-up off-roader, but the production version looks as if it’ll be much more of a trad supermini, in the image of the original.

Renault 4 teaser
Renault 4 teaser

There’s plenty to link it to the classic 4, which was produced in one form or another between 1961 and 1994, and can still be found puttering around much of Europe to this day. There’s the distinctive A-shape made by the rear quarter panel, where the tailgate and trailing edge of the rear door slope away in opposing directions.

The three ridges running along the side of the car reference the rubbing strips on the original, and, most delightfully, it’ll feature a roll-back canvas roof, a commonly seen option on the classic 4 – although we suspect it’ll be electric here, rather than a manual affair likely to provoke lots of animated French swearing.

Renault 4 teaser
Renault 4 teaser

At 4.14 metres long, the new 4 is being pitched as a slightly larger companion to the 5. This too echoes history – the original 4 was a bit bigger than the classic 5.

Set to be built in France and arrive with customers next year, we don’t have long to wait until we see the car in full – the Paris Show kicks off in less than two weeks. If its reception is anything like as enthusiastic as the 5’s, then Renault looks like it’ll have another success story on its hands.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Boggo-Spec VW ID Buzz Is Our Pick Of The Range, But There’s A Catch
VW ID Buzz Freestyle - front
VW ID Buzz Freestyle - front
News
You Can’t Even Outrun The New 809bhp Mansory G63 In Your Nightmares
Mansory 'Gronos' G63 - front
Mansory 'Gronos' G63 - front
News
New Toyota MR2: Everything We Know So Far
Toyota FT-Se concept - front
Toyota FT-Se concept - front
News
Here’s Your First Look At The Retro-Tastic New Renault 4
Renault 4 teaser
Renault 4 teaser
News
Need A New Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Tub? Today Is Your Lucky Day
News
Alpine Confirms A Supercar Is In The Works
Alpine Alpenglow concept - front
Alpine Alpenglow concept - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving