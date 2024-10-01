Alpine Confirms A Supercar Is In The Works

Renault’s F1 engine plant will be transformed into a ‘centre of excellence’ working on projects including a ‘future Alpine supercar’
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Alpine Alpenglow concept - front
Alpine Alpenglow concept - front

Yesterday, after months of rumours and speculation, Renault announced that it’s ending its Formula 1 engine programme at the end of next year. 2026 will mark the first time since 1988 that there won’t be a Renault powerplant on the grid, with Alpine – Renault’s factory team and currently the only outfit to use the French manufacturer’s engines – set to buy in powertrains from another supplier.

After a couple of seasons of underperformance, it’s a rather sad end to an engine programme that’s claimed a raft of World Constructors’ Championships for various teams. However, it might make for a brighter future for Alpine’s road cars.

Alpine Alpenglow concept - side
Alpine Alpenglow concept - side

Renault has announced that its F1 engine plant at Viry-Châtillon, on the outskirts of Paris, will be transformed into ‘Hypertech Alpine’, a new ‘engineering centre of excellence’ for the wider Renault group. It’s also confirmed that every employee affected by this change will be offered a new position.

Renault has also outlined some of the projects it’s set to explore at the rebranded Viry-Châtillon site. There’s the expected line about EV research and development, with the facility set to work on the next generation of electric Alpines in the short term, and also focus on solid-state batteries, which could slash EV charging times and improve range.

Alpine Alpenglow concept - rear
Alpine Alpenglow concept - rear

Of more interest to us, though, is the announcement that “the Viry-Châtillon site will step up the development of the future Alpine supercar.” While Alpine’s been rumoured to be working on a halo car for some time, and plenty of concepts have hinted at it, this is the first official confirmation that it’s in the works.

What form it might take isn’t clear. The smart money would be on it being electric, but Alpine has also previously hinted that hydrogen combustion tech – as seen in its Alpenglow concept car – is being considered for production.

Alpine A424 LMDh
Alpine A424 LMDh

The plant will keep up its motorsport activities, too, with Alpine’s World Endurance Championship programme unaffected. It’ll also work with ‘partner brands’ in areas such as rally raid – a sport that fellow Renault subsidiary Dacia is about to launch a Prodrive-backed effort in – and Formula E, which Renault-affiliated Nissan competes in. It’ll also include an ‘F1 Monitoring Unit’, should Renault wish to pull a Honda and quickly do a 180 on its decision to exit the sport.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Boggo-Spec VW ID Buzz Is Our Pick Of The Range, But There’s A Catch
VW ID Buzz Freestyle - front
VW ID Buzz Freestyle - front
News
You Can’t Even Outrun The New 809bhp Mansory G63 In Your Nightmares
Mansory 'Gronos' G63 - front
Mansory 'Gronos' G63 - front
News
New Toyota MR2: Everything We Know So Far
Toyota FT-Se concept - front
Toyota FT-Se concept - front
News
Here’s Your First Look At The Retro-Tastic New Renault 4
Renault 4 teaser
Renault 4 teaser
News
Need A New Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Tub? Today Is Your Lucky Day
News
Alpine Confirms A Supercar Is In The Works
Alpine Alpenglow concept - front
Alpine Alpenglow concept - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving