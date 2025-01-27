Hot Wheels And Ferrari Are Teaming Up For The First Time In A Decade

The new collaboration might explain the Prancing Horse’s absence from the new Hot Wheels F1 collection
Hot Wheels logo
Hot Wheels logo

Last week, Hot Wheels unveiled its much-anticipated F1 collection, with delightfully detailed 1:64 scale models of eight of the 10 cars that lined up on the real 2024 grid. The only notable absences (apart from Logan Sargeant, unsurprisingly) were Aston Martin and Ferrari, and we now might have an explanation for at least one of those.

That’s because Hot Wheels and Ferrari have announced a separate collaboration that’ll see the two brands team up for the first time in over a decade for a run of toys and collectables.

Ferrari F80
Ferrari F80

The tie-up will apparently include both classic Ferraris of years gone by and “the newest and most technologically advanced models,” so time to start wildly speculating about which of the many, many excellent cars to come from Maranello will be recreated in 1:64 scale. Based on what’s been said so far, the new F80 seems like a shoo-in.

It’ll also include both road and racing cars, which gives us hope that Ferrari’s latest F1 machinery is due to the Hot Wheels treatment after all. If that is the case, then your move, Aston.

That’s not all, though – in addition to the usual 1:64 scale die-cast models, radio-controlled Ferraris will also be made available as part of the collaboration. Everything will be sold through Mattel Creations, a platform launched by Hot Wheels’ parent company focusing on limited-edition, collectable models. That said, even if you’re a fully grown adult, we cannot advocate keeping any of these nice and original in their packaging instead of launching them at high speed across your living room floor.

2024 Ferrari SF-24 | XPB Images
2024 Ferrari SF-24 | XPB Images

Roberto Stanichi, Hot Wheels’ vice president, said: “It was a passion project for the Hot Wheels team to deliver authentic visions of these iconic Ferrari models for the next generation of car lovers to enjoy while, at the same time, creating something extra-special for collectors to appreciate.”

The first fruits of this collaboration will be unveiled in the summer, with more becoming available throughout 2025 and beyond.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

