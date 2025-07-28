Buy A Used Oddball Peugeot 508 PSE For Less Than A New 208

The 508 PSE was an oddball in Peugeot’s modern line-up, but one we think time will look kindly on. Especially now that you can grab one for an absolute bargain
Peugeot 508 PSE, front
Peugeot 508 PSE, front

With the imminent arrival of the Peugeot e-208 GTI, it seems to French firm has rediscovered how to make cars fun again. With the exception of the flawed but charming previous form of the 208 GTI, it’s hard to argue that it had lost its way in making exciting stuff for a long time.

It had a brief flurry at trying to get back to those ways early in this decade, though, with the only road car to wear a Peugeot Sport Engineered badge. This was the Peugeot 508 PSE, a very peculiar entry into its lineage of performance cars.

First of all, it was the first time Peugeot had a crack at making a properly quick and engaging hybrid. Power came from a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated with two electric motors, one on the rear axle and the other directly connected to the gearbox.

Peugeot 508 PSE - front
Peugeot 508 PSE - front

Its peak power output totalled a healthy 355bhp, with a quoted 0-62mph time of 5.2 seconds. As our former Editor Matt Robinson once said, it felt ‘a bit quicker’ than that figure actually suggested, too.

It wasn’t just more power that a PSE badge brought to the 508 either. Adaptive dampers, new roll bars and wider tracks contributed to a composed chassis with a truly engaging feel to it.

Granted, the 508 PSE wasn’t without flaws. It was heavy, for a start, and the way it managed power between the combustion engine and electric motors always felt a little discombobulated.

Peugeot 508 PSE - rear
Peugeot 508 PSE - rear

Then, there was the price. Before its discontinuation last year, a new 508 PSE would’ve cost you north of £50,000. For a car wearing a Peugeot badge, that was a hard pill to swallow.

Yet, being an oddball car wearing a Peugeot badge, depreciation has hit hard, and that throws the PSE into tempting realms. Our usual browse through the classifieds has found an SW, the estate, for £19,299.

Buy A Used Oddball Peugeot 508 PSE For Less Than A New 208

Not only is that comfortably less than a third, it also makes it cheaper than Peugeot’s cheapest new car, the entry-level 208 hatchback.

Granted, that’s for a 2022 car just shy of 70,000 miles. Upping the budget to £25,000 brings late pre-facelift cars around 30,000 miles comfortably into play, like this one we've found

Buy A Used Oddball Peugeot 508 PSE For Less Than A New 208

Go further still, and you’ll be paying around £35,000 for a late facelift with 5,000 miles on the clock. That’s practically new.

One day, we’ll likely look back quite fondly on the Peugeot 508 PSE, particularly so if values continue to head south. Even with its prices today, though, we reckon it’s a bargain oddball.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Here’s Every Car Manufacturer Offering UK EV Grants
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Soultronic Orange, front 3/4
News
Mercedes-AMG Concept GT Track Sport Teased, Could It Be A New Black Series?
Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT Track Sport
News
The New Honda Prelude Is Borrowing Bits From The Civic Type R
Honda Prelude concept - front
News
American Truck Simulator Is Getting Its First Driveable Cars
American Truck Simulator - Ford DLC
News
GWM, Maker Of The Funky Cat, Is Building A Supercar
GWM supercar teaser
News
Pininfarina Is Designing A New Sports Car For A Honda-Backed Race Team
JAS Motorsports sports car teaser

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Hyundai Inster Review: Great Thing, Small Package
Hyundai Inster, front
Reviews
Lotus Emira Turbo SE Review: Good, But You’ll Still Want The V6
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - front, static
Reviews
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS Review: We Are Not Entertained
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS, front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front
Reviews
Morgan Supersport Review: A Serious Sports Car Disguised As An Antique
Morgan Supersport - front, driving