Here’s A Better Look At The Sub-£20k VW ID Every1 Concept

VW shows off sketches of the concept that’ll preview its mega-important baby EV
VW ID.Every1 sketch - front
VW ID.Every1 sketch - front

Things haven’t been going brilliantly for Volkswagen of late, but it’ll be hoping that its upcoming baby EV is one of the cars that’ll help turn things around. After an initial teaser of a concept version last week, the company has now released some better sketches and confirmed its name: VW ID.Every1.

We assume that the slightly clunky name will be trimmed back to ID1 for the eventual production version, which is set to arrive in 2027 with a targeted price of around €20,000, or approximately £16,700. The sketches build on last week’s teaser, showing a chunky, boxy hatchback with a shiny black ‘grille’ stretching across the front.

VW ID.Every1 sketch - rear
VW ID.Every1 sketch - rear

We also get our first look at the sides and rear, showing that it’ll have five doors and a glassed-in rear hatch, much like the Up that it’ll effectively replace as VW’s entry-level model. 

The ID1 will be based on an evolved version of the VW Group’s MEB electric platform, set to underpin various other small EVs from the group’s family of brands. These include production versions of the VW ID2all, Skoda Epiq and Cupra UrbanRebel, all unveiled during the past couple of years.

VW entry-level EV teaser - front
VW entry-level EV teaser - front

Further down the line, there’ll be an all-new EV platform called the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP). That’ll serve as the basis for all-electric future generations of important VW models like the Golf and T-Roc.

It's the production version of the ID2all – likely just badged ID2 – that we should see first. It’s due to arrive next year as a roughly Polo-sized hatch and start in Europe at around €25,000, or about £20,800. It could also get a sporty version, previewed by the ID GTI concept.

VW ID GTI concept
VW ID GTI concept

The ID1, meanwhile, will arrive the year after that, and should be poised to fight cars like the Fiat Grande Panda, Hyundai Inster and upcoming Renault Twingo. We’ll see it properly previewed in concept form at the beginning of next month. Will it be the car VW needs to get itself on track?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Here's A Better Look At The Sub-£20k VW ID Every1 Concept
