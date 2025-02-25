Gillet Vertigo And Mosport Park Heading To Project Motor Racing

We’re slowly but surely finding out more about Project Motor Racing, the latest creation from Ian Bell, former head of Project CARS creator Slightly Mad Studios.

We know the sim – earmarked for release later this year according to the last update we had – will focus on the diverse world of 1990s and 2000s GT racing, that ex-Stig Ben Collins is working on it as a handling correspondent, and that rather unexpectedly, it’s going to share a physics engine with Farming Simulator.

We’re also being drip-fed news on the content PMR will feature, and the latest car and track duo announced are a pair not commonly found in racing games. The car is the Gillet Vertigo, which you might be familiar with from the PS2-era Gran Turismo games.

Remote video URL

This wackily-proportioned sports car hails from Belgium, and in racing form saw success in both the national Belcar championship and the FIA GT Championship. The one included in the game looks to be a 2005-spec car, the one that won its FIA class that year. It’s powered by Alfa Romeo’s 3.0-litre Busso V6, making around 355bhp in race guise.

The circuit it’s making its way down the curving front stretch of is an equally uncommon sight in racing games. It looks to be Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, originally and still commonly known as Mosport Park.

Remote video URL

Located just to the east of Toronto and opened in 1961, this high-speed circuit hosted the F1 Canadian Grand Prix several times in the 1960s and ’70s, and today is a popular sports car venue, hosting an annual visit from the IMSA SportsCar Championship. It’s also one of a tiny handful of classic circuits that can lay claim to never having had a single alteration to its layout throughout its history.

The Gillet and Mosport join PMR’s slowly growing roster of lesser-seen turn-of-the-century GT racers and old-school circuits, all of which so far are in North America. The other cars confirmed are the Lister Storm GTR and Saleen S7-R, while Lime Rock Park and Sebring will also feature.