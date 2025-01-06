Genesis GV60 Gets A New Face, Refreshed Interior

The Genesis GV60 still feels like a very new car to us, but it turns out it’s been around for more than three years already and oh no, we can feel ourselves ageing by the second.

We’ll save our temporal crises for another time, though, because it’s facelift time for the GV60, which is the first EV-only model from Hyundai’s posh, Jacky Ickx-approved offshoot. Going up against things like the Polestar 2, Tesla Model Y and new Porsche Macan; and sharing its E-GMP platform with the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 and 6, the GV60 gets a new front end which Genesis describes as ‘Athletic Elegance’.

Genesis GV60 - interior

That, apparently, translates to a new grille that ditches the pointy bottom we’ve got used to on Genesises (Geneses?) and replaces it with a more traditionally trapezoidal treatment. It features the same distinctive split headlights that are also found across the Genesis range, but they now have fancy Micro Lens Array tech, which bounces the headlights’ beams around for greater brightness. Exterior changes are completed by a set of new 21-inch alloys.

On the inside, the old screen setup is superseded by a new one that stretches both instruments and infotainment across a single 27-inch monitor, while there’s a new three-spoke steering wheel in place of the slightly weird old two-spoke one.

See also The Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition Is The Last Of Its Kind

Genesis GV60 - side

The updated GV60 is going on sale in South Korea first, with other markets set to follow soon after. There’s no technical information yet, although we don’t think there’ll be any drastic changes to the current car’s powertrains, which currently only consists of a 226bhp, rear-drive single-motor setup in the UK. We’d expect the facelift to reintroduce the previously available dual-motor versions, with 314 and 483bhp respectively.

The facelifted car should also serve as the basis for the upcoming GV60 Magma, the first production car from Genesis’ nascent and extremely orange performance brand. We expect that to use the same 641bhp setup deployed to such excellent effect in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.