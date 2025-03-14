Forza Horizon 5 Will Have A Huge Number Of PlayStation Trophies

Excited for Forza Horizon 5 to land on PlayStation 5? We are, as surreal as seeing it on the PS Store still feels. Given we’re only a month away from its launch, we’re expecting the hype train to be full steam ahead – something the reveal of its mega-long trophy list has just added passengers to.

In all, the PlayStation 5 version of the Mexico-set racer will have 165 unlockable trophies, as reported by TrueTrophies.com. Yes, you’re going to be there *a long* time if you’re going hunting for them all.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution III in Forza Horizon 5

The good news for those who are simply chasing the Platinum trophy though is that just the 55 base set will need to be unlocked to earn the ‘Horizon Superstar’ trophy. Some of those are going to come very easily – arriving at Horizon Mexico will be an impossible miss unless you actively avoid playing the game, for example – although not all will be that straightforward. Earning 294 PR stunt stars is going to take a bit of work, just to name one.

Outside of the base list, trophies themed our content that came as updates for the Xbox and PC versions of the game will also be unlockable, although will not have a Platinum. These will be categorised by Live Program, Hot Wheels DLC, Rally Adventure. It’s worth keeping in mind the latter two will require you to pick up a version of the game including either of those expansion packs to earn.

This won’t come as a surprise to anyone who has played Horizon 5 through Xbox. On there, you’ve got 147 achievements to earn for a total of 2750 gamerscore, and expect that to rise with the incoming Realms update alongside the PS5 launch.

Will you be going for all 165 trophies? Let us know on socials. We might check those comments between unlocking them for ourselves.