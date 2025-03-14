Forza Horizon 5 Will Have A Huge Number Of PlayStation Trophies

PS5 players will have 165 trophies in all to unlock for FH5, although just 53 of those will be needed for the coveted Platinum
Forza Horizon 5 Will Have A Huge Number Of PlayStation Trophies

Excited for Forza Horizon 5 to land on PlayStation 5? We are, as surreal as seeing it on the PS Store still feels. Given we’re only a month away from its launch, we’re expecting the hype train to be full steam ahead – something the reveal of its mega-long trophy list has just added passengers to.

In all, the PlayStation 5 version of the Mexico-set racer will have 165 unlockable trophies, as reported by TrueTrophies.com. Yes, you’re going to be there *a long* time if you’re going hunting for them all.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution III in Forza Horizon 5
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution III in Forza Horizon 5

The good news for those who are simply chasing the Platinum trophy though is that just the 55 base set will need to be unlocked to earn the ‘Horizon Superstar’ trophy. Some of those are going to come very easily – arriving at Horizon Mexico will be an impossible miss unless you actively avoid playing the game, for example – although not all will be that straightforward. Earning 294 PR stunt stars is going to take a bit of work, just to name one.

Outside of the base list, trophies themed our content that came as updates for the Xbox and PC versions of the game will also be unlockable, although will not have a Platinum. These will be categorised by Live Program, Hot Wheels DLC, Rally Adventure. It’s worth keeping in mind the latter two will require you to pick up a version of the game including either of those expansion packs to earn.

Forza Horizon 5 Will Have A Huge Number Of PlayStation Trophies

This won’t come as a surprise to anyone who has played Horizon 5 through Xbox. On there, you’ve got 147 achievements to earn for a total of 2750 gamerscore, and expect that to rise with the incoming Realms update alongside the PS5 launch.

Will you be going for all 165 trophies? Let us know on socials. We might check those comments between unlocking them for ourselves.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
New Electric Mercedes CLA Can Do Almost 500 Miles On A Charge
2025 Mercedes CLA, front
News
This Ferrari Purosangue Is Going Off-Road
Ferrari Purosangue with Delta 4x4 wheels - front
News
New Toyota MR2: Everything We Know So Far
Toyota FT-Se concept - front
News
Porsche Is Working On A New Petrol-Powered SUV
Porsche Macan GTS - front
News
Ex-Tesla Execs Are Making A Pair Of New Electric Sports Cars
Longbow Speedster and Roadster
News
The New Lexus RZ EV Has A Paddle-Shift Gearbox*
Lexus RZ, front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front
Reviews
2025 Ford Capri Review: The Name Is Its Most Interesting Feature
Ford Capri, front
Reviews
Cupra Born VZ Review: Good, Clean Fun
Cupra Born VZ - front
Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo Review: Worth Saving The Company For
Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo - front
Reviews
2025 Bentley Continental GT Review: Forget About The W12
Bentley Continental GT Speed - front, driving
Reviews
Ford Focus ST Edition Review: An Incomplete But Satisfying Ending
Ford Focus ST Edition, front