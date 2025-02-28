Forza Horizon 5 PS5 Release Date Confirmed

There’s still something a little surreal about firing up a PS5, heading across to the PlayStation Store and seeing Forza Horizon 5 sat there in waiting. It’s not a fever dream, though – it’s happening, and now we know exactly when.

PS5 players will be able to head to Horizon Mexico on 29 April, if you buy the Standard Edition of the game. Despite Horizon 5 now being well over three years old, it’s still being charged as a near-full price game on PS5 so you’ll need to part with £54.99.

Upgrading to the £69.99 Deluxe Edition also bags you the Car Pass, which will add an extra 42 cars previously released in waves for other platforms.

Forza Horizon 5, Realms update

If you want everything Horizon 5 has to offer though, you’ll need the Premium Edition. This builds on the Deluxe with the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions, VIP membership and the Welcome Pack, which brings some pre-tuned cars into your garage for free.

Oh, and you’ll be able to play on 25 April – yes, that’s an early-access period for a three-year-old game. No, we don’t get that either. The Premium Edition is all yours for £84.99.

Forza Horizon 5, Realms update

Alongside the PS5 release, FH5 will be getting its Horizon Realms update on all platforms. This will unlock the ability to revisit 11 previous ‘Evolving World’ limited-time environments, which will prove handy if you’ve got any outstanding in-game Accolades to pick up. Joining those will be the new Horizon Stadium Circuit, which will become a permanent fixture for Mexico.

Four more rewards cars will be added too, namely the Lamborghini Revuelto and Huracan Sterrato, plus the Lotus Exige Cup 430 and Ram-based Hennessey Mammoth 6x6.

Forza Horizon 5, Realms update, new cars

Finally, a Nissan Retro Rides Car Pack is being released. This might be our favourite addition yet – adding the Pao, Figaro, S-Cargo and Be-1. It’ll be £3.99 for all four cars, although anyone who has the Ultimate Car Pack Collection will get it for no extra cost.

Excited for FH5 to land on PS5? Let us know on socials.