Ferrari Chairman’s Stunning Blue-On-Blue FF Sells For €200k

And fittingly becomes the 1000th Ferrari to be sold on Collecting Cars in the process
Ex-John Elkann Ferrari FF - front
Ex-John Elkann Ferrari FF - front

We love a good shooting brake at Car Throttle, and they don’t come a lot cooler than the Ferrari FF. Combining a 6.5-litre, 651bhp V12 with Ferrari’s first all-wheel drive system and genuine space for four plus luggage, it was produced between 2011 and 2016 before being succeeded by the GTC4Lusso, which itself was recently booted from Fezza’s lineup to make way for the Purosangue.

Any FF is cool, then, but when it’s been personally commissioned by the sharp-suited tycoon who would go on to become chairman of Ferrari itself, the coolness levels shoot through the roof. That’s what you’re looking at here – the personal FF of John Elkann.

Ex-John Elkann Ferrari FF - rear
Ex-John Elkann Ferrari FF - rear

Elkann – grandson of the late Fiat chairman, Gianni Agnelli – is the CEO of Exor, the holding company that owns most of Ferrari, as well as chairman of Ferrari itself. He was only in the former of those roles back in 2013 when he specced up this FF, but naturally, he was still important enough to be able to order the car exactly how he liked.

That meant a rather unconventional spec, and one doubtless inspired by his signature deep blue suits. The car is finished in the special order shade of Blu Nuova, and most of the interior, including the carbon fibre parts, is blue too.

Ex-John Elkann Ferrari FF - interior
Ex-John Elkann Ferrari FF - interior

Most notably, though, Elkann’s old FF features something basically unheard of in a modern Ferrari – cloth seats. This isn’t your base model Golf cloth, though – even in the pictures, it looks exquisite, and features contrasting white piping that pops out against the sea of blue.

Having racked up 15,891km (around 9875 miles), Elkann’s old FF was recently up for auction with Collecting Cars in – where else – Italy’s industrial capital of Turin. It fetched €200,000 (around £168,000), hitting a bit of a milestone in the process: it was the 1000th Ferrari to be sold on the online auction platform.

Ex-Rod Stewart Ferrari F50
Ex-Rod Stewart Ferrari F50

Unsurprisingly, it was far from the priciest Fezza ever auctioned off on Collecting Cars. That honour goes to the F50 formerly owned by rock star Rod Stewart, which went for £2,940,500 back in 2023.

This big blue shooting brake, though, has our hearts. If you’ll excuse us, we’re off to browse cheap BMW Z3 Coupes that we can stick prancing horses on and fit with a speaker playing V12 noises from the back end.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Ferrari Chairman’s Stunning Blue-On-Blue FF Sells For €200k
Ex-John Elkann Ferrari FF - front
News
New Toyota Celica In “Advanced Development”, Says Exec
Toyota Celica, fifth generation
News
A New Subaru WRX STI Could Really Be Happening
Subaru WRX S210 - front
News
The Bentley Bentayga Speed Is Back, And Now It’ll Drift
Bentley Bentayga Speed - front
News
Does This Patent Drawing Show The Baby Toyota Land Cruiser?
Possible Toyota Land Cruiser FJ patent image
News
McLaren 750S Le Mans Edition Brings The Downforce
McLaren 750S Le Mans - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 Review: As Good To Drive As It Looks?
Kia EV6 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Lexus LM350h Review: The Rolls-Royce Of MPVs
Lexus LM350h, front
Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified Review: Better In Every Way
Genesis GV70 Electrified, front
Reviews
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric Review: Mixed Feelings
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric, front
Reviews
VW ID7 GTX Review: An Old-School Sports Saloon For The EV Age
VW ID7 GTX - front