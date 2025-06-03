Ferrari Chairman’s Stunning Blue-On-Blue FF Sells For €200k

We love a good shooting brake at Car Throttle, and they don’t come a lot cooler than the Ferrari FF. Combining a 6.5-litre, 651bhp V12 with Ferrari’s first all-wheel drive system and genuine space for four plus luggage, it was produced between 2011 and 2016 before being succeeded by the GTC4Lusso, which itself was recently booted from Fezza’s lineup to make way for the Purosangue.

Any FF is cool, then, but when it’s been personally commissioned by the sharp-suited tycoon who would go on to become chairman of Ferrari itself, the coolness levels shoot through the roof. That’s what you’re looking at here – the personal FF of John Elkann.

Ex-John Elkann Ferrari FF - rear

Elkann – grandson of the late Fiat chairman, Gianni Agnelli – is the CEO of Exor, the holding company that owns most of Ferrari, as well as chairman of Ferrari itself. He was only in the former of those roles back in 2013 when he specced up this FF, but naturally, he was still important enough to be able to order the car exactly how he liked.

That meant a rather unconventional spec, and one doubtless inspired by his signature deep blue suits. The car is finished in the special order shade of Blu Nuova, and most of the interior, including the carbon fibre parts, is blue too.

Ex-John Elkann Ferrari FF - interior

Most notably, though, Elkann’s old FF features something basically unheard of in a modern Ferrari – cloth seats. This isn’t your base model Golf cloth, though – even in the pictures, it looks exquisite, and features contrasting white piping that pops out against the sea of blue.

Having racked up 15,891km (around 9875 miles), Elkann’s old FF was recently up for auction with Collecting Cars in – where else – Italy’s industrial capital of Turin. It fetched €200,000 (around £168,000), hitting a bit of a milestone in the process: it was the 1000th Ferrari to be sold on the online auction platform.

Ex-Rod Stewart Ferrari F50

Unsurprisingly, it was far from the priciest Fezza ever auctioned off on Collecting Cars. That honour goes to the F50 formerly owned by rock star Rod Stewart, which went for £2,940,500 back in 2023.

This big blue shooting brake, though, has our hearts. If you’ll excuse us, we’re off to browse cheap BMW Z3 Coupes that we can stick prancing horses on and fit with a speaker playing V12 noises from the back end.