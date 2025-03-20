F1 Legend Eddie Jordan Has Died

One of the most respected and prominent faces in the F1 paddock, Eddie Jordan, has passed away aged 76
A legend of Formula 1, Eddie Jordan, has passed away aged 76.

Last year, Jordan revealed he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder and prostate cancer, which had spread to his pelvis and spine. A family statement confirmed his death in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It read: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur. He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025."

The Irishman had been one of the most respected, prominent and vocal voices in the F1 paddock over the last few decades, first as a team boss and later as a pundit.

Eddie Jordan founded his self-named team, Jordan Grand Prix, in 1991. Between then and 2005, when the outfit was bought by Alex Schnaider and renamed Midland F1 (before Force India, and eventually Aston Martin), Jordan racked up four Grand Prix victories and 19 podiums.

The team is better remembered for the platform it gave so many drivers breaking into the sport, though. Most notable of all is seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, who made his debut in a sole appearance for Jordan Grand Prix at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix before completing the season with Benetton.

After selling up the team, Eddie Jordan began to ply his trade in broadcast media. He offered up punditry duties for BBC Sport when it held the television rights to Formula 1 in the UK, before moving across to Channel 4.

As well as his work on TV and brilliant Formula For Success podcast with David Coulthard, Jordan also helped broker some significant personnel transfers in the F1 paddock. Most recently, he had a hand in the seismic move of Adrian Newey from Red Bull to Aston Martin.

