Expect The New Jaguar To Look A Lot Like The Concept

At the tail end of last year, Jaguar unveiled a new concept car. You’ve probably forgotten about it already; it came and went without much of a fuss.

If you needed your memory jogging, it’s called the Type 00, and it’s part Bond villain transportation, part cyberpunk sports car, and part FAB 1: a gigantic, long-bonneted pink coupe with squared off front ends, minimalist details and an interior full of materials like stone.

Jaguar Type 00 - front

It was easy to forget among the unprecedented furore surrounding the Type 00 that it was ultimately supposed to serve as a preview of the first production car from a reborn, all-electric Jaguar, which is due to hit the road next year.

Now, in an interview with Autocar, Jaguar boss Rawdon Glover has detailed more of what we can expect to carry over from the concept to the production car, and the answer is: quite a lot.

Jaguar Type 00 - overhead

“We did an analysis of the two side by side and we went through the cars internally and externally. I came out of that meeting thinking there are even more similarities between the two than actually when I came in,” said Glover.

We already know it’ll have similar long-bonneted, cab-rearward proportions, because before we even saw the concept, Jag released some ‘spy’ shots of the production car testing. According to the Autocar interview, though, plenty of other elements will carry over – notably the squared off front and rear ends, with their rectangular ‘grille’ motifs.

Jaguar EV prototype - front

One area that will differ is the body style: while the concept was a two-door coupe, the first road car will be a ‘Four-Door GT’ – industry-speak for a long-slung saloon car. Think along the lines of the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT. It’s set to be followed by a larger, more traditional saloon as well as the inevitable SUV.

While we’re still in the dark in terms of specs, we know the new cars will sit on a bespoke EV-only and Jaguar-exclusive architecture, although the batteries and motors will be shared with the wider JLR family. Autocar reports that the top versions of the first car will have around 986bhp.

Jaguar Type 00 - rear

With the car set to arrive on the road in 2026, we’re expecting a whole lot more info throughout 2025, culminating in a possible reveal before the year’s out. Are you happy that the concept’s radical looks will make the leap to production, or does it have you searching furiously for your nearest comment section?