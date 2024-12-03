The Jaguar Type 00 Concept Doesn’t Care What You Think About It

Well, this is it. After a few teasers plus one of the most talked-about rebrands in automotive history, this is the Jaguar Type 00 in full, the concept that gives us our first real idea of what the new generation all-electric Jaguars will look like.

Jag’s choice to unveil the car not at a motor show, or its own dedicated event, but during Miami Fashion Week, speaks volumes of the company’s new positioning. That positioning has enraged those who believe that everything the brand builds should be full of wood, leather and cigar smoke, and sparked vitriolic, politically-charged debate online. The Type 00, though, cares not – it’s designed to entice an altogether newer, younger and wealthier audience.

Jaguar Type 00 concept - side

It’s an enormous two-door coupe. It doesn’t directly preview any of the three new models set to spearhead Jag’s relaunch in 2026, but it does give us an idea of the design direction the new cars will take.

Notably, it shares various features with the disguised prototype of the first new production car – a large, four-door ‘GT’ – images of which were revealed a few weeks ago. These include a resolutely bluff, upright nose; a long, thrusting bonnet and a sloping roofline; with the whole thing adopting a notable cab-rearward stance.

Jaguar Type 00 concept - rear

Up front, framed by slim headlights, is Jag’s controversial new logo, but it’s at the back where the biggest departure from anything we’ve seen before comes. There are no immediately visible rear lights, with slender lightbars hidden as part of the ‘Strikethrough’ pattern on the car’s tail. This is a pattern repeated on the nose, bonnet and roof.

There’s also, notably, no rear windscreen. We don’t know if this will carry over to production – the teaser images of the prototype consciously avoided showing us the back end – but it’s something we’ve already seen in a production car in the Polestar 4. Instead, the view rearward is handled by a pair of cameras that pop out of the car’s flanks – also the only place where the redesigned ‘Leaper’ logo is visible on the car.

Jaguar Type 00 concept - side detail

Likely the first thing you’ll notice, though, is that in addition to the silvery blue seen in the teasers, Jag has opted to debut the car in vibrant ‘Miami Pink’. This will doubtless further rankle some of the more vocal critics of the manufacturer’s rebrand, but we’re hoping some of this bold colour palette will make its way onto the production cars.

The interior, accessed by supercar-aping butterfly doors, is unsurprisingly concept car minimal. Screens are hidden away until required, and buttons are, of course, entirely absent. So too are Jag staples like wood and leather. The seats are trimmed in a wool blend textile, while other elements including that massive central spar that bisects the cabin are made from brass and travertine stone, the same stuff used to build the Trevi Fountain and the Sacré-Coeur church.

Jaguar Type 00 concept - interior

What we don’t have are any technical details – this is, after all, largely a design exercise. However, Jag has confirmed that it’s targeting a 478-mile WLTP range for that four-door ‘GT’, the first car that’ll sit on its completely fresh JEA electric architecture.

It’s evident that Jaguar – which has tried countless reinventions in recent years to little avail in terms of sales – is now preparing to rip everything up and go after a totally new audience. As much as that might upset some people, we can’t help but applaud the sheer courageousness of it.